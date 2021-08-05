New president Ibrahim Raisi takes charge as Iran faces numerous challenges

Iran’s new ultra-conservative president, Ibrahim Raisi, will take power on Thursday as the country faces an economy plagued by US sanctions, a serious health crisis and thorny negotiations over the 2015 nuclear deal.

Raisi, 60, will do his work for him on several fronts. Iran is grappling with a deep economic and social crisis following former US President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 and re-impose crushing sanctions.

US sanctions have choked Iran and its vital oil exports, and the economy shrank by more than six percent in both 2018 and 2019.

Raisi’s government would try to lift the “oppressive” sanctions, but would “not link the country’s standard of living to the will of foreigners,” the new president said in his inaugural address on Tuesday.

Iran is also fighting the deadliest outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Middle East, with more than four million cases and more than 92,000 deaths.

Ecological problems also pose a challenge with protesters taking to the streets last month in the country’s oil-rich Khuzestan province to protest the water problems.

But one of his most crucial tests will be to regain the confidence of the Iranian people. Raisi said on Tuesday that the erosion of people’s confidence has “caused the most problems”.

Iran’s isolation and economic pain, as well as the bloody suppression of two waves of protests, in the winter of 2017-2018 and in November 2019, have left their mark.

Iranians were also stunned by the downing of a Ukrainian plane in January 2020 by the Iranian military amid high tensions with the United States.

In the June elections, the turnout for a presidential election was a record, only 48.8 percent.

Key positions of power

Raisi is a close ally of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose trust he has gained over the years by holding key positions of power.

Although he wears a turban, Raisa is not an ayatollah, but a Hujjat al-Islam, a lower rank of the Shia clergy. He is also a sayyid – a descendant of the prophet Muhammad in Shia Islam. This gives him the right to wear the black turban, a popular decoration among the devout voters.

Like the supreme leader, Raisi hails from the holy city of Mashhad, in northeastern Iran. It was no coincidence that Khamenei appointed him in 2016 to head the powerful religious foundation Astan Quds Razavi. The foundation manages the shrine of Imam Reza – the eighth successor of the Prophet according to the Duodecimal Shiites – and is located in the same city of Mashhad.

This major Shia pilgrimage site attracts billions of euros in donations, funds managed by the Astan Quds Razavi organization. Acting both as a charitable trust and as a holding company, the foundation owns a large number of real estate, farmland and businesses in areas as diverse as construction, tourism, agriculture and food. To be at the head of this foundation is to run an economic empire. Raisi did this for three years, before being subpoenaed by Khamenei to take another role.

In March 2019, he was appointed head of the Iranian Judicial Authority. This was another influential appointment for Raisi, who was entrusted by Khamenei with the task of aggressively fighting “corruption”.

Khamenei’s loyal soldier Raisi has multiplied the number of widespread corruption trials since he took office. It has targeted dignitaries and also, in a new development, judges.

These trials have enabled him to oust some major political opponents, such as his predecessor to the head of the judiciary, Sadeq Larijani, whose closest adviser was involved in one of these corruption scandals. Larijani is also the brother of Ali Larijani, whose own candidacy for presidential elections was banned by the Guardian Council, probably as a result of this family affair.

Raisi made the fight against corruption one of his central campaign slogans, presenting himself as “the opponent of corruption, inefficiency and aristocracy” and pledging to fight relentlessly against poverty if elected.

As for the liberation of morality, Raisi has the support of the hardliners. His father-in-law is none other than Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda, the supreme leader’s representative in the northeastern province of Khorasan.

Known for his frugality, the cleric distinguished himself in 2016 by banning Iranian music concerts in the city of Mashhad, which was under his religious authority. They had boomed after getting permission in other major cities of a modernized Iran, but Alamolhoda was determined not to let them take place in his city.

“We need to know that we live in the city where Imam Reza is buried. It is not possible to have concerts in Imam Reza city, and we should not argue about this with people and some narrow-minded officials. If you want a concert, go live somewhere else,” he said.

Among human rights organizations and especially among the Iranian diaspora, the name Raisi, which harks back to the darkest hours of the Islamic Republic, is causing a lot of unrest.

The ultra-conservative, who presided over the judiciary for more than two decades, including as deputy prosecutor of Tehran’s revolutionary court in the late 1980s, took part as a judge in a series of political trials in 1988. of these, hundreds of imprisoned opponents had been executed. This is a judicial past that Raisa’s critics still accuse him of today, but which gives him even more legitimacy in the eyes of Iran’s powerful conservative population.

Potential successor to the supreme leader

Raisa is even considered a likely successor to the supreme leader. He was recently elected deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for proposing a new supreme leader in the event of Khamenei’s death.

It is worth remembering that Khamenei himself was president of Iran when he was called to the post of supreme leader in 1989, after the death of Ayatollah Khomeini.

Given Khamenei’s age – he’s 82 – and questions about his health, there are very real suggestions that Raisi could indeed be his successor. The presidency could be Raisi’s springboard to the position of supreme leader.

