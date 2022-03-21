New Republic: Leftist Melenchon promises to topple France’s “presidential monarchy”

As opinion polls soar, the dark horse of the French election, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has promised to restart the French Republic, vowing to reform the presidential system he blames for mounting abstentions, disillusionment, and growing violent protests.

Wearing the notable French mustache and Phrygian hat of the revolutionary Saint-Colotte, Johann Payne cut a familiar figure in the Place de la République in Paris – the traditional center of protest in the French capital

The sprawling square, known for its towering allegorical statue of the French Republic (clad, of course, with a Phrygian hat), has long been a rite of passage for every left-wing march through the city. On Sunday, it was the stage for the largest rally in the French presidential campaign, in support of veteran activist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who is third on the ballot just three weeks before the April 10 vote.

Under the warm sun, tens of thousands of flag-waving supporters flocked to hear Melenchon’s promise to restart the republic. Few have traveled as far as 500 kilometers from Lausanne in Switzerland to support the leftist rioter.

“The Fifth Republic betrayed us, it’s a broken system,” Payne, 72, said of the presidential system founded by General Charles de Gaulle, France’s wartime hero, more than 60 years ago. “I’ve come to realize this a lot from living abroad: when it comes to democracy in Europe, we’re at the bottom of the league.”

Sunday’s “March for the Sixth Republic” was the third such rally since Melenchon first ran for president a decade ago. It was an opportunity for the hard-left candidate to flex his muscles as he continues his slow but steady rise in the polls, five years after narrowly losing a place in the most important presidential run-off.

Johann Bain and his wife made the trip from their home in Lausanne, Switzerland. © Benjamin Dodman, JowharThe promise of a new republic allowed Mélenchon to go beyond his primary support, and attracted people for whom reform of the French Constitution was a priority. Among them was 32-year-old dance teacher Helen Lallamand, who sarcastically said she appeared “in spite of Melenchon, not because of him”.

Although not a troubling left-wing fan, Lallamand lauded his idea of ​​convening a Constituent Assembly to draw up a new constitution – “by and for the people” – and give electors the power to abolish their representatives. She said such moves were urgently needed to offset the “rising indifference and disillusionment of the electorate that are undermining French democracy”.

“It’s up to the people to write their constitution, not an assembly of experts,” roared Melenchon moments later as he addressed the crowd, promising “to breathe new life into a country that is slowly dying through abstention.”

The perpetual upheaval and disillusionment have translated into a steady decline in turnout in French elections – leading to the dismal 35% registered in regional polls last year, in which the pandemic also played a role. As a by-election in France, the presidential contest has traditionally enjoyed stronger participation, hovering around 80%. But pollsters warn that increased abstentions threaten to undermine next month’s process.

Last week, a study commissioned by the French daily Le Monde found that less than 70% of French voters were sure they would turn out for the first round on April 10. The number decreased to 53% for the 18-24 age group.

“France is the only country in the European Union that has a steady decline in turnout in all elections, from local to presidential,” said Paul Alis, professor of political science at the University of Montpellier, in an interview with France 24. When it comes to abstaining, we are number one! “

Alice, a longtime advocate of the Sixth Republic, said the growing abstention and increasingly violent protests are the result of a dysfunctional system that invests a lot of power and attention on the president’s personality. The corollary of this perverse system, he added, is a “completely impotent parliament”.

He said: “Worshipping the leader, our habit of framing elections as a ‘meeting between a (sic) man and a people’, is all nonsense.” “We have the worst system in all of Europe, and it is fueling violence and resentment.”

French presidential election © France 24 Critics of de Gaulle’s drafted presidential role have long complained that it bears the hallmarks of Napoleon’s imperial synthesis, which combines elements from France’s royalist and revolutionary traditions. the permanent”.

Mitterrand accused de Gaulle of betraying the spirit of the constitution by marginalizing parliament and replacing the role of government with absolute ruler. “By replacing national representation with the idea of ​​the leader’s infallibility, General de Gaulle focuses the nation’s interest, curiosity and passion on himself and depoliticizes the rest,” wrote the future socialist president, who would later play with the same rulebook.

Similar accusations were made against de Gaulle’s successors, including Mitterrand: chiefs who rule from their ivory tower, and are not accountable to anyone; stripping parliaments of their powers and initiatives, turning them into a rubber stamp for the Elysee Palace directives; Prime Ministers are appointed and dismissed at the president’s whim, and they quickly become scapegoats when things go wrong.

In a 2014 study advocating political reform in France, the Peterson Institute for International Economics said, “The era of the regular election of a new king and the regular tossing of a new king again must end in France.”

“France should change its regime, preferring to lower the prestige of its presidency to the largely ceremonial level seen in other European republics,” the think tank wrote. “At the least, it should (..) remove (e) the president’s right to name the prime minister, call new elections, and serve as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.”

Designed to legitimize those sweeping powers by ensuring the president wins at least 50% of the popular vote, France’s two-round electoral system is increasingly having the opposite effect, the study added. He noted that a tactical vote aimed at keeping the far right out of power means the winner “orders (the leaders) with a passive political mandate ‘not to be Marine Le Pen,’ a leader without a popular mandate to lead or enact the change that France needs.”

Alice said five years of “Jupiter” rule under President Emmanuel Macron had exacerbated problems that long-time critics of the Fifth Republic had raised, citing the incumbent’s habit of relying on the secrecy of private “defense councils” to guide the country through the Covid-19 pandemic. And terrorist threats and now the war in Ukraine.

It is a theme Mélenchon’s campaign has been pushing as it promises to reform France’s republican system.

Tens of thousands crowded Republic Square to support Melenchon’s presidential bid and call for a Sixth Republic. © Benjamin Dodman, FRANCE 24 “Over the past five years, Emmanuel Macron has exacerbated every aspect of the unilateral power fostered by the Fifth Republic,” says the left-wing candidate’s online platform. His predecessors were presidential kings; He has become an absolute presidential monarch.”

Melenchon’s proposals for a Sixth Republic include the introduction of proportional representation to make Parliament more representative; giving citizens the power to initiate legislation and referendums, and abolish their representatives; Abolishing the special powers that currently give the executive branch of France the right to pass legislation without parliamentary approval.

But these are just suggestions. The candidate for La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) says it is up to the people to decide on their next constitution. No one missed a revolutionary reference, he promised a Constituent Assembly whose members would be elected or drawn by lot. Then their draft constitution will be submitted to the people by referendum.

The veteran leftist is not the first presidential candidate to call for the Sixth Republic. In previous elections, it was not uncommon for the majority of candidates – not all of them on the left – to support the idea of ​​comprehensive constitutional reform. Their proposals often differed, with some calling for a parliamentary system with a strong prime minister while others called for the prime minister’s job to be abolished altogether.

“Traditionally, only two parties have always supported the Fifth Republic – the dominant center-left and the dominant center-right,” said Ellis. “It is easy to see why: they were the ones who wielded the sweeping powers of the regime.”

Herein lies the main difficulty for advocates of regime change, adds Ellis: “Basically, you need a candidate who is willing to take the enormous powers of the Fifth Republic and return them to the people.”

Do not disappoint me, Jean-Luc, since the revolution of 1789 France has had no shortage of regime changes, but all have coincided with times of great upheaval – whether revolutions, wars, or coups. The Fifth Republic may be facing difficulties, but it has not yet gone through a final crisis. It has also proven relatively resilient, having allowed 24 constitutional reviews to take place since its inception.

During Macron’s tenure, the presidential system faced one crisis with the potential to change the rules of the game: the Yellow Vest Rebellion, one of the most powerful and contagious protest movements in modern French history. It was eventually stifled by a combination of tax breaks, police crackdowns, and the “Great National Debate”, which the ubiquitous President of France quickly turned into a city hall road show offering him unparalleled media coverage.

The jackets were easily seen at Sunday’s rally in Paris, featuring prominently on placards and banners the yellow jackets’ main demand for a “citizens’ initiative referendum” – which Melenchon included among his proposals for the Sixth Republic.

“It stripped the people of all power as well as our representatives in Parliament,” said elementary school teacher Kristen Arlandis, who described herself as a yellow jacket at heart, although she was not wearing an agilet jaune.

“Jean-Luc, I believe in the Sixth Republic, don’t disappoint me!” © Benjamin Dodman, FRANCE 24 “I vote for Mélenchon to get rid of the Fifth Republic”, blaming the current regime for “the dismantling of the French social model and the dismantling of its democracy”.

In 1988, 18-year-old Arlandi cast her first presidential vote for Mitterrand, who was famous for making the most of the presidential powers he had previously denounced. More than three decades later, she was not sure she could trust Mélenchon to relinquish those powers should he win the presidency.

“Don’t disappoint me, Jean-Luc,” she said, raising a sign that read.

She added, “If we fail, that’s it. I will not vote again.”