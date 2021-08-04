New sanitary measures mandatory in France during the fourth wave of Covid-19

Health officials in France activated an emergency plan on the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Tuesday as a fourth wave of Covid infections spread across the country.

The government also announced that it would reactivate a package of measures designed to support medical personnel as they prepare for a new influx of cases.

In the meantime, more of France’s popular coastal areas have reintroduced mandatory masks in an effort to contain the rising tide of the coronavirus.

Health officials in Corsica said they were providing more intensive care beds for Covid patients and mobilizing medical staff as hospital occupancy in Bastia, one of the island’s two main towns, exceeded 79 percent.

The news came a day after Guadalupe became France’s third overseas territory to announce a return to partial lockdown due to a “catastrophic” rise in Covid cases there.

A curfew and some daytime restrictions will go into effect from Wednesday.

Martinique, another French Caribbean island 190 kilometers (120 miles) to the south, was closed again on Friday, while the island of Réunion was partially closed over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jean Castex chaired a meeting of the inter-ministerial team dealing with the crisis.

They agreed to use the military to provide more intensive care beds to the overseas territories, his office said.

The government also announced on Tuesday that it would reintroduce overtime bonuses for hospital staff, as well as compensation for paid vacation days they were unable to take due to work pressure.

Mandatory mask use return

The situation in Corsica was probably damaged by the traditional wave of departures and arrivals of holidaymakers at the end of July: more than 130,000 people were on their way there last weekend.

Corsica had already reintroduced mandatory masks in the main cities of the island by mid-July.

Several coastal towns in France have also reintroduced the mandatory mask, less than two months after authorities lifted the restriction.

In northwestern France, in the Finistère area of ​​Brittany, on Monday ordered people to cover their mouths and noses outside after a surge in Covid cases. Since last week, outdoor masks have been mandatory in the Morbihan region of Brittany.

Officials in the foothills of the Pyrenees, on the border with Spain, and on Lake Annecy, at the foot of the Alps, have taken similar measures.

Across France, the Delta variant of the virus is driving up hospital admissions, according to public health figures published on Tuesday.

The number of patients in intensive care is now 1,331, compared to 978 a week ago, while the deaths of a further 57 people in the past 24 hours have pushed the French toll above 112,000.

