New York City Expands Vaccine Mandate for Private Sector Workers and Children

New York City expanded its COVID-19 mandate toolkit on Monday, setting vaccine requirements for children up to 5 years of age and for workers at all private sector companies as the highly communicable variant of Omicron advances to more US states

The most populous city in the US has set a December 27 deadline for the 184,000 businesses within its boundaries to have their employees prove they have been vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Additionally, children ages 5 to 11 must receive at least one dose by December 14 and those 12 and older must be fully vaccinated by December 27 to enter restaurants and participate in extracurricular school activities such as sports, band and dances.

“Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and these are bold steps, the first in the nation to encourage New Yorkers to keep themselves and their communities safe,” said de Blasio, who will step down next month. , it’s a statement.

De Blasio’s successor, Eric Adams, will evaluate the mandate and other strategies to combat the pandemic when he takes office in January, his spokesman Evan Thies said.

The mandate means that many young people, or their parents, will have to fight to receive a vaccine to continue eating out or participating in extracurricular activities. Only about 27% of New Yorkers ages 5 to 12 have taken at least one dose, and only 15% are fully vaccinated, according to the city’s website.

For adult New Yorkers, vaccination rates are much higher. About 89% have received at least one dose of vaccine, exceeding the national rate of 83.5% reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many companies, including several New York-based Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, already require vaccinations for anyone who walks into their offices.

A nationwide vaccine mandate issued earlier this year by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 or more workers was suspended last month by a US appeals court in New Orleans.

A request from the administration to a US appeals court in Cincinnati to reinstate the mandate is pending.

The new requirements, which are supported by the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, come as new coronavirus infections are accelerating across the country, especially in northern states, where colder weather is causing social events. move indoors.

Over the past week, the country has averaged more than 120,000 new infections per day, up 64% from the previous week, according to a Reuters tally. Deaths, which lag behind infections, have averaged 1,300 a day over the past seven days, up from a rate of 800 a week ago, according to Reuters data.

Omicron, first detected last month in southern Africa, has spread around the world and shows signs of being more contagious than the Delta variant, which is still dominant in the United States.

Several dozen cases of Omicron have been found in 18 of the 50 US states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York , Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington. and Wisconsin, according to a Reuters tally.

Louisiana has also reported a probable case of Omicron in a member of the crew of a cruise ship that landed in New Orleans over the weekend. At least 17 cases of COVID-19 were detected on the ship, state health officials said.

De Blasio, a Democrat and staunch defender of the mandates he has issued for various sets of municipal workers, expressed confidence that his latest order will stand up to legal scrutiny, as his previous orders did.

Anne Dana, a lawyer at the King & Spalding law firm, said the mayor’s private sector mandate has a better chance of going into effect than Biden’s mandate because a similar municipal standard for restaurants, gyms and other private employers has already survived. legal challenges. .

About 94% of the city’s 378,000 employees are vaccinated, up from 86% at the end of October, just before the city began enforcing its mandate for emergency services, a spokesman for the mayor said. Another 1,339 workers are on unpaid leave and 12,200 have pending medical or religious exemption applications, it said.

(REUTERS)