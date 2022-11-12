New Zealand defeats England to win the Girls’s Rugby World Cup, with France successful the bronze medal

New Zealand’s Runners edged out powerhouse England to win an exhilarating Girls’s Rugby World Cup ultimate 34-31 in Auckland on Saturday and retained their title in entrance of a document crowd of 40,000.

It was a formidable finish to a record-breaking event in attendance and got here after England had performed three-quarters of the match with 14 males.

Winger Aicha Lete-Ega put Black Ferns forward with their sixth try and held on to Eden Park to halt England’s 30-match world-winning streak. This was the hosts’ sixth World Cup title.

England winger Lydia Thompson was proven a crimson card for a superb deal with, however they have been nonetheless near victory due to the ferocity of their attacking play.

4 of England’s 5 tries got here from exterior tackles, together with a hat-trick by hooker Amy Coquin, they usually had an opportunity to grab victory within the dying minutes.

Nonetheless, the house facet fended off two captaincy runs within the Take a look at line and when England knocked the 40,000 crowd – a document for a ladies’s rugby match – broke out to the roar.

The turnaround accomplished a change for New Zealand beneath veteran former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith, who was launched this 12 months after being thrashed by England twice a 12 months in the past regardless of being world champions.

Smith led the Black Ferns to 11 consecutive victories, however his crew was nonetheless an underdog in opposition to a Pink Roses crew he described as among the finest groups within the historical past of rugby, or ladies’s rugby.

His facet remained true to the energetic attacking model that they had used so efficiently all through the event and finally triumphed over England’s highly effective and efficient model.

New Zealand captain Ruahi Dimant mentioned her crew’s flip in luck was one thing the nation ought to get pleasure from.

“It was actually powerful. Final 12 months we went on the North Tour and we received pumped,” Demant mentioned.

“The best way the gamers have turned themselves round, there’s quite a bit that’s unseen. We sacrificed quite a bit to get a as soon as in a lifetime probability to win a World Cup on residence soil, and we did.”

England gained management early via makes an attempt at full-back Eli Kildon and Cocaine earlier than the sport imploded when Thompson was despatched off for a Nineteenth-minute deal with on Portia Woodman, leaving the star Black Ferns winger unable to proceed.

New Zealand’s instant response was a attempt gaffe to Georgia Ponsonby which set off an alternate scoring sample for the rest of an electrical first half.

Flanker Marlie Packer and Cokayne every scored from England driving mixtures whereas New Zealand responded each instances, by substituting Woodman, Leti-Iiga and Prop Amy Rule.

The hosts hit the entrance with tries quickly after the break to heart Stacy Floehler and again up Crystal Murray.

Nonetheless, the momentum returned to England when Cockayne scored their third try and New Zealand misplaced their momentum within the sixty fifth minute when substitute striker Kennedy Simon was proven a yellow card after a excessive deal with.

Nonetheless falling behind, New Zealand beat the cube with an audacious huge assault and kicked it when Leti-Iiga scored their second attempt, through an offload from Fluhler.

Earlier, France defeated Canada 36-0 within the playoff to complete in third place.

France scored 5 tries in a dominant show to safe bronze for a formidable seventh time, having not certified for the ultimate.

(AFP)