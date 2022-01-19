New Zealand Navy ships head to tsunami-hit Tonga with water and supplies

Two ships from New Zealand’s fleet will arrive in Tongaon on Friday, carrying much-needed water and other supplies to the Pacific island nation that rolls on after a volcanic eruption and tsunami, and largely cut off from the outside world.

Hundreds of homes on Tonga’s smaller outer islands have been destroyed, and at least three people were killed after Saturday’s huge eruption triggered tsunami waves, which rolled across the islands and caused what the government has called an unparalleled disaster.

With its airport suffocated under a layer of volcanic ash and communication severely hampered by the cutting of an underwater cable, information on the extent of the devastation has mostly come from reconnaissance aircraft.

“For the people of Tonga, we are on our way now with a lot of water,” Simon Griffiths, captain of HMNZS Aotearoa, said in a press release.

Griffiths said his ship carried 250,000 gallons of water and had the capacity to produce another 70,000 gallons a day, along with other supplies.

The New Zealand Foreign Minister said the Tongan government had approved the arrival of Aotearoa and HMNZS Wellington in the covid-free nation, where concerns about a potential coronavirus outbreak are likely to complicate relief efforts.

Tongahas said its water supply had been contaminated with ash from the HungaTonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which erupted with an explosion heard 2,300 km (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand. It also sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean.

James Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said the force in the eruption was estimated to be five to 10 megatons of TNT, an explosive force more than 500 times the nuclear bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of World War II.

The Red Cross said its team in Tonga distributed drinking water across the islands where salt water from the tsunami and volcanic ash “polluted the clean drinking water sources for tens of thousands of people”.

Other countries and bodies, including the UN, are preparing plans to send aid.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it would send aid, including water and food, when the archipelago’s main Fua’amotu International Airport reopens. It was not damaged but was covered with ash, which is cleaned manually,

“We thought it would be operational yesterday, but it has not been completely cleared yet as more ash has fallen,” Fiji-based UN coordinator Jonathan Veitch said on Wednesday.

Neighboring Fiji will send defense engineers to Australia’s HMAS Adelaide, which will sail from Brisbane to Tongaon on Friday, a military spokesman for Fiji told a briefing in Suva.

A second New Zealand Defense P3 Orion surveillance flight will fly over Tongaon on Wednesday to assess the damage, the Foreign Ministry said.

Clean-up waves reaching up to 15 meters hit the outer archipelago of Ha’apia and destroyed all houses on the island of Mango, as well as the west coast of Tonga’s main island, Tongatapu, according to the Prime Minister’s office.

On the west coast of Tongatapu, residents were relocated to evacuation centers as 56 houses were destroyed or severely damaged on that coast.

New Zealand said that the power has now been restored and that remediation and damage assessment is underway and the Tongan authorities have distributed relief supplies.

Australia and New Zealand have promised immediate financial support. The US Agency for International Development approved $ 100,000 in immediate aid to support people affected by volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has met with the heads of diplomatic missions to discuss aid, the office said.

Tonga is still largely offline after the volcano cut off the only underwater fiber-optic communication cable.

The international mobile operator Digicel has set up an interim system on Tongatapu using the University of South Pacific’s satellite dish, according to the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It would make it possible to establish a 2G connection but the connection is uneven and amounts to about 10% of the normal capacity,

The American cable company SubCom has announced that it will take at least four weeks before Tonga’s cable is repaired.

Remote Assistance Tongan communities abroad have posted pictures of families on Facebook, which provide a glimpse of the devastation, with homes reduced to rubble, fallen trees, cracked roads and sidewalks and all covered with gray ash.

Aid agencies, including the United Nations, are preparing to provide aid to Tongaat to avoid introducing the coronavirus, Veitch said.

Tonga is one of the few countries that is free from covid-19 and an outbreak there would be catastrophic, he said.

“We believe we will be able to send flights with supplies. We are not sure we can send flights with staff and the reason for this is that Tonga has a very strict covid-free policy,” Veitch said at a briefing.

“They have been very careful about opening their borders like many Pacific islands, and it is because of the history of disease outbreaks in the Pacific that has wiped out communities here.”

