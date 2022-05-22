Newly appointed French minister Damien Abad denies rape accusations

Damien Abad, France’s new minister for Solidarity and the Disabled, vehemently denied on Sunday that he had raped two girls, following accusations revealed by on-line web site Mediapart in an article based mostly on interviews with the ladies.

The Mediapart story on Saturday quoted the ladies as saying that Abad compelled them to have undesirable sexual relations with him. They stated these actions occurred in late 2010 and early 2011.

Abad and Mediapart stated that one of many girls filed a police grievance in opposition to Abad in 2017, and it was shut down with out additional motion.

“I object within the strongest phrases to those accusations of sexual violence,” he stated in a press release despatched to Reuters. “The sexual relations I’ve had all my life have at all times been consensual.”

Abad stated that his incapacity, a dysfunction known as arthrosis that impacts all 4 of his limbs, made it bodily not possible for him to commit the acts he was accused of.

Abad joined the federal government fashioned on Friday after the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron.

Requested to touch upon the fees in opposition to Abad, Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne stated she was not conscious of them when he joined the federal government.

“I shall be very clear: In all of those subjects of sexual harassment and assault, there will be no impunity and we should proceed to work so that ladies who could also be assaulted and harassed can converse up freely,” she stated.

Bourne stated her authorities would bear the implications of Abad’s appointment “if there are new components and a brand new case opens”. No additional particulars got.

