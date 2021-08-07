Nicaragua Electoral Council Bans Main Opposition Party From Presidential Election

Nicaragua’s electoral council on Friday disqualified the country’s main opposition party from the upcoming presidential election, in the latest step in an escalating political crackdown in the Central American country.

The Citizens for Liberty heads the Citizens Alliance for Liberty (CXL) bloc, which has spearheaded the opposition to President Daniel Ortega’s re-election in November 7 polls.

But the Central American country’s Supreme Electoral Council blocked the CXL’s participation over the “cancellation of the Citizens for Liberty party’s legal status,” according to a court decision read to the official media by the agency’s secretary. , Luis Luna.

The move is another step in a recent pre-vote political crackdown, with critics accusing Ortega’s government of trying to prevent a meaningful opposition from running in November’s election.

Ortega, in power since 2007, is running for a fourth straight term with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, again as his running mate.

The ruling came after the right-wing Constitutional Liberal Party (PLC) – the largest opposition party in parliament and has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the government – ​​alleged that the CXL was breaking the law.

The PLC text said that the CXL was run by a dual national of the United States and Nicaragua and was charged with “a clear violation of the law”, asking the council “to annul and nullify all activities of the CXL.” explain”.

The electoral council, affiliated with the ruling party, also revoked the citizenship of the CXL head, Carmella Rogers Amburn, known in the political arena as Kitty Monterrey.

The council said the CXL president has “used irregular procedures” and “behaved outside the terms and conditions and legal technical regulations for these types of political organizations”.

CXL denounced the loss of Monterrey’s Nicaraguan citizenship, which left her with only US citizenship and was in a position to be deported.

“The regime’s actions show their fear of the bourgeois electoral path,” the bloc wrote on Twitter.

Régimen de Daniel Ortega cancels the personal jurídica de Ciudadanos por la Libertad.

Régimen sandinista también canceló la cédula de identidad de nuestra Presidente Nacional, Kitty Monterrey.

Las acciones de régimen demuestran cuanto le temen a la vía civica electoral. pic.twitter.com/6ANPlJQ65R

— Alianza Ciudadanos por la Libertad (@CxLibertad) August 6, 2021

‘Limited movement’

The move comes just days after CXL said its vice presidential candidate was being held under house arrest without justification.

The bloc said on Twitter that Berenice Quezada “had been told by the judicial authorities and the prosecution that she was now under house arrest with no access to telephone communications and with limited freedom of movement.”

It added that the 27-year-old former beauty queen had been told she was “not allowed to run for public office” and had to remain under police guard at her home in the capital, Managua.

Quezada, who was Miss Nicaragua in 2017, was a surprising choice as a running mate for CXL presidential candidate Oscar Sobalvarro.

The 68-year-old former right-wing guerrilla was only elected to run in November’s elections because five of the alliance’s presidential candidates were among at least 31 opposition members, including seven potential presidential candidates, who have been identified by authorities in the past two months. held.

They are charged with treason and threatening the country’s sovereignty under a controversial law passed in December that has been widely denounced as a means of freezing challengers and silencing opponents.

The Supreme Electoral Council has until 9 August to validate or reject the candidates proposed by parties and alliances participating in the elections.

international condemnation

With CXL out of the race, Ortega is poised to comfortably win re-election against five right-wing parties, labeled “collaborators” by the opposition.

Ortega, a former left-wing guerrilla, also ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, when the United States supported armed opposition to his Sandinista movement.

Ortega later rebranded himself a business-friendly pragmatist, but Western countries and the opposition say he is increasingly becoming a dictator as he seeks a stranglehold on power.

The international community has condemned the crackdown.

On Friday, the United States denied visas to another 50 Nicaraguans associated with Ortega, extending a July 12 announcement of visa restrictions on more than 100 people, including lawmakers and judges.

More than 30 officials and family members of the Nicaraguan president have been slammed with travel and financial restrictions by the United States, the European Union and Canada over the past three years.

Ortega has minimized the pressure, saying Nicaragua has experienced “more difficult” situations, referring to the political-military conflict he faced during his first term in office with the United States.

(AFP)