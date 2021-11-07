Nicaragua’s Ortega seeks fourth consecutive term in ‘mock’ presidential elections

Nicaraguans vote Sunday in a presidential election marked by President Daniel Ortega’s ruthless campaign to extend his tight grip on power by jailing critics in a contest the United States has dismissed as a sham.

Ortega, a former guerrilla fighter who helped overthrow a right-wing family dictatorship in 1979, is almost certain to win a fourth consecutive term, with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, to prolong his leadership with the longest service in America.

President in the 1980s before losing in 1990, Ortega returned to the top position again in 2007.

Since May, Ortega’s police have jailed nearly 40 leading opposition figures, including seven presidential candidates, as well as prominent business leaders, journalists and even some of their former rebel allies.

Ortega’s only opposition on the ballot comes from five lesser-known candidates from small allied parties.

Also at stake are 92 seats in the unicameral Congress, also tightly controlled by its allies. Approximately 4.5 million Nicaraguans are eligible to vote.

Jason Marczak, a Washington-based Atlantic Council researcher who specializes in Central American politics, called Sunday’s vote “widely discredited,” adding that Ortega’s unpopularity could only be overcome by brute force.

“His victory will only have been possible if he locked up potential competitors,” he said.

Ortega’s current term took an especially repressive turn in 2018, when he quelled largely peaceful protests from those initially angered by spending cuts, killing more than 300 people and injuring thousands more.

Last year, the ruling party enacted a new law criminalizing dissent, and in recent months foreign journalists have been banned from entering the country.

A Reuters reporter was turned away by border agents last Friday, while another, a Nicaraguan national, was turned away in September.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deplored the “sham elections,” accusing Ortega, 75, and Murillo, 70, of seeking an “authoritarian dynasty.”

Last week, US officials said new sanctions against the government of the power couple were being considered, a sentiment echoed by European Union leaders, in addition to the future review of Nicaragua’s state in the regional trade pact. CAFTA.

Ortega, a Cold War-era American antagonist and Marxist rebel in the overthrow of the Somoza dictatorship in 1979, ignores international criticism, saying that Nicaragua must fight the imperialists and that sanctions will not defeat him.

While most analysts agree that Ortega is likely to prevail in the short term, as other strongmen on the left in Cuba and Venezuela have done in recent years, they also say that protracted unrest could spark new ones. waves of Nicaraguans fleeing.

Many have left for the southern neighbor of Costa Rica or tried to reach the US border, pushed by an economic recession before the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross domestic product contracted by almost 9% from 2018 to 2020, compared with a strong average growth of almost 4% since 2000.

Analysts like Marczak of the Atlantic Council are already looking beyond Sunday’s vote.

“The question is not what will happen on November 7,” he said, “but how strongly the United States and other democracies respond on November 8.”

