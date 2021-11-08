Nicaragua’s Ortega wins fourth term in elections called ‘pantomime’

Daniel Ortega won a fourth consecutive presidential term on Monday in elections denounced by the United States as a “farce”, with the long-term Nicaraguan leader ridiculing his opponents, most of them imprisoned or in exile, as “terrorists.”

With the votes in 49 percent of the electoral colleges counted, Ortega obtained 75 percent of the votes, according to the official partial results of the Supreme Electoral Council of Nicaragua.

With seven aspiring presidential hopefuls detained since June, the 75-year-old was secured a fourth consecutive five-year term, his fifth overall.

The five contenders he faced have been dismissed by critics as loyal to the regime.

Late Sunday night, some of Ortega’s supporters began celebrating in the streets of the capital, Managua, even before the final result.

“Yes we did, Daniel, Daniel!” they shouted in various neighborhoods as fireworks exploded.

Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, are 70 years old, but have shown no desire to relinquish their grip on power.

The election has been widely criticized for being neither free nor fair. US President Joe Biden accused the first Nicaraguan couple of overseeing a “pantomime” in a statement issued Sunday night.

“What Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, orchestrated today was a pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and certainly not democratic,” Biden said, adding that the couple now run Nicaragua. ” as autocrats. “

Former guerrilla hero Ortega launched a new attack against his opponents on Sunday, saying: “This day we face those who promote terrorism, finance the war, those who sow terror, death.”

He was referring to Nicaraguans who participated in massive protests against their government in 2018, who were met with violent repression that claimed more than 300 lives in the poorest country in Central America.

Since May, Ortega’s police have jailed dozens of top opposition figures, including seven presidential hopefuls, business leaders, journalists and even some of their former rebel allies.

The election was held without international observers and with most foreign media denied access to the country.

‘You can’t speak, you can’t move’

Nicaragua’s beleaguered opposition said the vote was marked by massive abstention even as the government claimed a 65 percent turnout.

Fear rivaled apathy among the 4.4 million Nicaraguans who could vote in the country of 6.5 million.

“No one in my family went to vote. This was a joke for Nicaraguans,” said a 49-year-old woman who runs a grocery store.

Like many others, she was too scared to give her name.

Small lines of voters wearing face masks could be seen in some of the 13,459 polling stations, but many were empty when AFP visited.

In one of them, Pablo de Jesús Rodríguez, a 26-year-old carpenter and bricklayer, told AFP: “The president has done good things for our country,” when casting his vote.

On Sunday there were protests in Costa Rica, Spain, the United States and Guatemala, countries that are home to thousands of Nicaraguan exiles.

In neighboring Costa Rica, where tens of thousands of Nicaraguan exiles have fled in recent years, some 2,000 anti-Ortega protesters marched along a main thoroughfare in downtown San José on Sunday, chanting: “Long live a free Nicaragua. “while the festive marimba music played. of the speakers.

“I didn’t want to leave my country,” said protester Marcela Guevara, 48, an activist with the Nicaraguan Blue and White National Unity party, a major opposition coalition that called for a boycott of the elections.

“But you can’t talk, you can’t move, you can’t associate with groups of your choice,” he said, adding that he also can’t imagine going back anytime soon.

‘We have a dictator’

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, his own 2018 re-election not recognized by the majority of the international community, congratulated Ortega on his impending victory.

Ortega, 75, took control for the first time after his Sandinista guerrillas overthrew the Somoza family dynasty that held power in Nicaragua from 1937 to 1979.

Now, critics accuse him of authoritarianism, corruption and turning Nicaraguan politics into a family affair.

“In the end we have a dictator in Ortega, a caudillo (strong man) … he has not allowed any other candidate in his party and now, it seems, he will not allow a president in Nicaragua other than him.” “Fabián Medina, author of a biography on Ortega, told AFP.

Ortega headed a left-wing Sandinista junta with the support of Cuba and the Soviet Union after the revolution, and was elected president in 1985.

But with the economy in shambles, he lost the next election in 1990.

With his opposition Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party, he spent the next 17 years “ruling from below,” fomenting violent protests and negotiating reforms with the government before his return to the presidency in 2007.

Backed by Venezuela’s deep oil funds, then under his ideological ally Hugo Chávez, he initiated social programs for the poor, many of whom continue to support him.

But he was also careful to foster ties with Nicaragua’s powerful business families by promising stability.

In 2014, his party in Congress designed a constitutional amendment that removed presidential term limits, paving the way for him to remain president for life.

Ortega’s astute politics, combined with his ability to ruthlessly corner opponents, have allowed him to retain control of the FSLN, which he joined in 1963.

The United States and Europe have imposed sanctions on members and allies of the Ortega family.

