Niger, Burkina Faso kill dozens of ‘terrorists’ in joint operation, armies say

The armies of Burkina Faso and neighboring Niger said Thursday that they had killed about 100 “terrorists” in a joint military operation against jihadists on the border between November 25 and December 9.

The operation succeeded in “neutralizing about 100 terrorists” and “arresting about 20 suspected people,” they said in a joint statement.

They had also dismantled two bases, one in Kokoloukou in western Niger and another in Yeritagui in eastern Burkina Faso.

Four Burkinabe soldiers also lost their lives in a roadside bomb attack, it added.

Both sides deployed infantry soldiers as well as “surveillance and combat aircraft” during the operation, whose headquarters are in the western Niger city of Tillaberi.

Tillaberi is in the so-called triple border zone, a flash zone where the borders of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.

Groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State group have plagued the Sahel region since 2015.

