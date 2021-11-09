Niger in mourning after fire killed dozens of children

At least 26 children between the ages of five and six were burned to death on Monday when their straw and wood classrooms caught fire in southern Niger, seven months after a similar tragedy in the capital Niamey.

“Right now, we have 26 dead and 13 injured, four of them seriously,” said Chaibou Aboubacar, mayor of Maradi city.

Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, has tried to address the shortage of school buildings by building thousands of thatched and wooden sheds to serve as classrooms, with children sometimes sitting on the ground.

Highly flammable classroom fires are common, but rarely cause casualties.

Since Tuesday, three days of mourning have been declared in the Maradi region.

Twenty children were burned to death in a school fire in a working-class Niamey district in April.

“This tragic event once again puts the Nigerien people in mourning,” the government said in a statement, adding that from now on straw and wooden classrooms will be banned across the country.

Issoufou Arzika, general secretary of the Niger Teachers Union, told AFP that Monday’s fire had “decimated” the school in Maradi.

Arzika said his union had alerted officials to the danger of straw and wood classrooms after the Niamey fire.

“It is better to teach the classes under the trees than in the straw huts, which have become flammable graves for the students,” he said.

President Mohamed Bazoum recently promised to replace the wooden structures.

