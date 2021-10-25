Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, launches eNaira digital currency

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari launched the country’s new digital currency eNaira on Monday as Africa’s largest economy sought to take advantage of the growing popularity of virtual money and cryptocurrencies.

With eNaira, Nigeria becomes the first in sub-Saharan Africa to fully launch a digital currency and joins China and a few other countries using or piloting central bank regulated electronic tendering.

“We have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens,” Buhari said at the official launch.

Nigeria has seen a growing interest in cryptocurrencies as people seek ways to prevent the weakening of the naira currency and combat high costs of living and unemployment in Africa’s most populous country.

Central bank-backed digital currencies or CBDC and cryptocurrencies are virtual money, although CBDCs are legal tender regulated by central banks, while cryptocurrencies are outside the control of the government.

Five countries have already launched CBDC, and another 14, including Sweden and South Korea, are in the pilot stage, according to the Atlantic Council’s CBDC follow-up project.

In West Africa, Ghana is also looking to launch its own CBDC soon.

Nigeria’s central bank earlier this year tried to control cryptocurrency use by ordering banks to close accounts that were involved in such transactions.

‘Increase in tax base’

But despite the central bank’s ban, many Nigerians still bypass traditional sectors to use cryptocurrencies for overseas transactions.

Experts say that digital currencies can potentially lower transaction costs and facilitate cross-border transfers while expanding financial inclusion, as people without banking access can use their mobile phones.

“Using CBDC can help many more people and businesses move from the informal to the formal sector, thereby increasing the tax base of the country,” Buhari said.

The new eNaira will be issued as legal tender like the current Naira currency and will operate on the Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain. The official exchange rate will also follow.

Customers will be able to download the eNaira app and fund their mobile wallets using their bank accounts, according to the central bank.

Nigeria’s central bank says it will adapt the system after launch to encourage use by people without banking access, especially in rural areas.

The eNaira launch comes as Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, is tackling the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the sharp drop in global oil prices.

Entering its second recession in five years after the pandemic began, Nigeria’s economy has returned to growth. But inflation, especially the cost of food, remains stubbornly high and the naira weak against the dollar.

