Tonight; The Nigerian military has announced that around 6,000 extremists have defected in recent weeks, AP reports a growing number of allegations of atrocities against Tigray forces, and we meet the Chadian artist turning bullets into brush strokes.
Home WORLD NEWS Nigeria announces that nearly 6,000 extremists have defected
WORLD NEWS
Nigeria announces that nearly 6,000 extremists have defected
Tonight; The Nigerian military has announced that around 6,000 extremists have defected in recent weeks, AP reports a growing number of allegations of...