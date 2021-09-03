Nigeria announces that nearly 6,000 extremists have defected

By
hanad
-
Nigeria announces that nearly 6,000 extremists have defected

Tonight; The Nigerian military has announced that around 6,000 extremists have defected in recent weeks, AP reports a growing number of allegations of atrocities against Tigray forces, and we meet the Chadian artist turning bullets into brush strokes.

