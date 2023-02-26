Nigeria separates votes after a slender presidential election that suffered from lengthy delays

Nigeria held the vote depend on Sunday, a day after a traditionally tight election between three contenders vying for the presidency of Africa’s most populous nation.

Almost 90 million voters have been eligible to contest Saturday’s election, which proceeded largely peacefully, although remoted acts of violence, delays and technical hurdles compelled many to attend till dusk to vote.

After two phrases beneath President Muhammadu Buhari, many Nigerians are hopeful {that a} new chief can do a greater job of tackling the insecurity, unemployment and rising poverty plaguing their nation.

Among the many candidates there are three of them: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling get together (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the primary opposition get together (PDP), and Peter Obi, who’s supported by the Labor get together.

Crowds waited exterior polling stations in Lagos and different cities late on Saturday as election officers tallied the primary outcomes by hand and recited the tally earlier than it was despatched to a central database.

“We simply completed counting, however we want to ensure the outcomes are uploaded,” mentioned Chizuba Onoha, IT supervisor, as she watched the depend at her polling station in Lagos.

The aggressive three-way race has some analysts predicting an unprecedented second-round runoff among the many front-runners if no candidate meets the necessities for the election.

However for some voters, dusk meant extra ready, after election officers began late, and technical difficulties with voter identification expertise precipitated large delays at some polling stations in Lagos and different cities.

Within the northwestern metropolis of Kano, voting supplies arrived in a single electoral district 5 hours after the official opening, in keeping with an AFP correspondent.

“Voting continues to be happening after the permitted hours. We began late and we won’t permit ourselves to be disenfranchised,” mentioned voter Kabiru Sani, 37.

In a rustic typically marred by assaults, violent clashes between rival supporters and ethnic tensions, Saturday’s election was largely peaceable.

A number of polling stations have been looted in Lagos, in keeping with the Impartial Nationwide Electoral Fee, or INEC, and voter ID machines have been stolen in different states. Voting was at 141 polling items within the southern state of Bayelsa on Sunday after polling was disrupted.

Insecurity was a significant election problem, with Nigeria nonetheless battling a 14-year-old jihadist insurgency within the nation’s northeast that has displaced two million individuals, bandit militias within the northwest and separatist militants within the southeast.

Advanced issues Nigeria’s election success might be watched carefully in West Africa, the place coups in Mali and Burkina Faso and the rise of Islamist militancy have taken democracy within the area a step again.

Voters may even solid their votes in each homes of Parliament in Nigeria, the Nationwide Meeting and the Senate.

To win the presidency, a candidate should obtain probably the most votes, and in addition win 25 p.c in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states.

If no candidate wins, a runoff might be held inside 21 days between the 2 high candidates.

The foundations replicate a rustic roughly evenly divided between the Muslim-majority north and the Christian-majority south, and three main ethnic teams throughout the areas: Yoruba within the southwest, Hausa/Fulani within the north and Igbo within the southeast.

Voting in Nigeria typically falls alongside ethnic and spiritual traces.

Shortages of gas and money brought on by the trade of banknotes within the run-up to the election have additionally left many Nigerians struggling greater than typical in a rustic already affected by over 20 p.c inflation.

(France 24 and Agence France-Presse)