Nigeria’s president apologizes for petrol shortage, power outage

In Tonight’s Edition: The leader of the continent’s largest crude oil producer is apologizing to the country for fuel shortages. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the race is also underway to solve the problem of the failure of the national grid. Meanwhile, our reporters are following a joint operation between the Ugandan and Congolese army to track down the ADF militia, believed to be behind the deaths of thousands of people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. We take a closer look at the thriving business of Colombian entrepreneur Claudia Castellanos in Eswatini.