No breakthrough in the talks between Russia and the United States on troop building near Ukraine

Russia and the United States gave no indication that they had reduced their differences over Ukraine and wider European security in the talks in Geneva on Monday, as Moscow reiterated demands that Washington says it can not accept.

Russia has gathered troops near Ukraine’s border while demanding that the US-led NATO alliance exclude the former Soviet state from being allowed in or expanding further into what Moscow sees as its backyard.

“Unfortunately, we have a big difference in our principled approach to this. The United States and Russia have in some ways opposing views on what needs to be done,” Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said: “We were determined … to push back on security proposals that are simply not the starting point for the United States.”

Washington and Kiev say the 100,000 Russian troops displaced could prepare for a new invasion, eight years after Russia conquered the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Russia denies all such plans, saying it is reacting to what it calls aggressive behavior by NATO and Ukraine, which have leaned towards the West and are seeking to join the alliance.

Ryabkov reiterated a set of sweeping demands, including a ban on further NATO expansion and an end to the Alliance’s activities in the Central and Eastern European countries that joined it after 1997.

He said it was absolutely “mandatory” for Russia to ensure that Ukraine never became a NATO member.

“I want peace”: Soldiers in eastern Ukraine express hope, insecurity in the midst of Russian troop building

Sherman said: “We will not allow anyone to slam NATO’s open door policy, which has always been central to the NATO alliance.

“We will not refrain from bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that want to work with the United States, and we will not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, about Europe without Europe, or about NATO without NATO.”

(REUTERS)