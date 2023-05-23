No debt ceiling agreement reached as Biden and McCarthy conclude White House meeting

After failing to come to an agreement, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have vowed to continue talks on how to raise the U.S. government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. With just 10 days before a potential default that could have devastating effects on the U.S. economy, the Democratic president and the top congressional Republican are struggling to strike a deal. McCarthy is urging the White House to agree to spending cuts in the federal budget that Biden views as “extreme,” while the president is pushing for new taxes that Republicans have turned down.

“We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement,” Biden said in a statement after the meeting, which he called “productive.” McCarthy told reporters after over an hour of talks with Biden that negotiators are “going to get together, work through the night” to try to find common ground. “I felt we had a productive discussion. We don’t have an agreement yet,” McCarthy said. “I believe we can still get there.”

Republicans and Democrats have just 10 days to reach a deal – until June 1 – to increase the government’s self-borrowing limit. If they fail to do so, an unprecedented debt default could occur, and economists warn that it could lead to a recession. Any deal to raise the limit must pass both chambers of Congress and therefore relies on bipartisan support. McCarthy’s Republicans control the House 222-213, while Biden’s Democrats hold the Senate 51-49.

A failure to lift the debt ceiling would trigger a default that would resonate through financial markets, driving interest rates higher on everything from car payments to credit cards. U.S. markets rose on Monday as investors awaited updates on the negotiations.

It will take several days to move legislation through Congress if and when Biden and McCarthy come to an agreement. McCarthy said that a deal must be reached this week for it to pass Congress and be signed into law by Biden in time to avoid a default.