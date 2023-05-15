No end in sight for Sudan’s brutal war, a month after its eruption.

One month has passed since the start of the conflict in Sudan, turning its capital Khartoum into a desolate war zone. Gun battles rage in the dusty deserted streets as terrorized families huddle in their homes, with barricades set up to avoid stray bullets. The city of five million inhabitants faces critical shortages of food and basic supplies, as power blackouts, lack of cash, communication outages, and runaway inflation persist. Once a place of relative stability and wealth, under the rule of former strongman Omar al-Bashir, it has now become a shell of its former self. Hospitals, banks, shops, wheat silos, and foreign embassies have been ransacked by looters, while charred aircraft litter the airport tarmac. The government has retreated to Port Sudan, 850 kilometers away, as both sides have agreed and violated truce deals one after another, causing more pain and suffering to the 45 million people living in Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries. To date, the fighting has claimed over 750 lives, wounded thousands, and displaced almost one million people, who are fleeing to Egypt, Ethiopia, Chad, and South Sudan. The cost of living has risen as food prices have quadrupled, and petrol now sells at 20 times its pre-war price. Coupled with a history of coups, Sudan stands in the path of a looming humanitarian crisis, as both sides in the current conflict have demonstrated an unprecedented sense of impunity.