No, French hospitals do not use mannequins like fake Covid-19 patients

Since the beginning of January, some people online have shared a photo of a dummy in a hospital bed and claimed that it was used in a TV report by the French broadcaster BFM to deceive people about the seriousness of the latest wave of Covid in France. They say that the hospitals are not really full, and that they pack beds with mannequins to make the situation seem worse. But in reality, these images come from a hospital simulation in Quebec, and they were never broadcast on BFMTV.

“France: hospitals are so saturated with the omicron variant that there is not even time to put their arms around mannequins for the media …” This was the caption above a picture shared on an anti-vaccine page on Facebook on 6 January.

The picture shows a mannequin, lying on a hospital bed, separated from the medical team by a protective barrier. At the top left of the image is the logo of the French news channel BFMTV, and at the bottom a banner that says “Castex tested positive for Covid-19”, referring to the French Prime Minister’s positive diagnosis on November 22, 2021.

The image has been circulating on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in English, as well as in Portuguese and Polish.

Posts like these had already been dismissed by French media, such as AFP Factuel, but began to spread again, this time to an international audience in various languages.

A demonstration video at a hospital in QuebecAs explained by AFP Factuel, the original image can be found with a reverse image search using the search engine Yandex. The image of the mannequin is displayed online without the BFM logo. Other images show the same scene, from a different angle, with a logo that says “Quebec”.

Capture d’écran from Radio Canada’s report on April 17, 2020, will not be released with an image published with fausse confirmation. The report shows a simulation of a prize in charge of a patient in the aid of mannequins © Observateurs Radio Canada You can then do a keyword search with the words “Covid”, “mannequin” and “Quebec” to find an article from Radio Canada on October 8, 2021, which explains the context.

The article says that the image in question comes from a Radio Canada report that was broadcast on April 17, 2020, entitled “In the heart of a Covid-19 hospital”. It was taken at the University Institute of Cardiology and Pulmonology in Quebec. The report shows the protocol given to Covid patients in emergency situations, using dummies for a simulation.

At the beginning of the clip, the journalists ask a doctor why they only see a simulation: “Doctor Simon, when you walk in the door, when you are in the Covid zone, what do you find, what does it look like, we have not seen it yet ? “

Mathieu Simon, head of the institute’s intensive care unit, replies, “I could not take you there to protect you. Obviously, when you walk through the Covid zone, you see mainly very committed staff.”

A photo edited to look like a BFMTV report Why is the image displayed with something that looks like the interface of a BFMTV report, with the time at the top left and the banner at the bottom?

A forensic analysis with the tool InVid WeVerify (click here to find out how), allows us to identify a difference in pixels where the BFMTV banner and logo are displayed.

These inconsistencies between the photo on the mannequin and the banner indicate that the two images have been put together and that it is therefore a photoshop job.

Add-ons create a BFMTV report in evidence by InVid Verify software © InVid Verify observers