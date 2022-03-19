No longer neutral? The war in Ukraine tests Finland’s position on Russia

Finland has traditionally taken a careful neutral line to avoid confrontation with its Russian neighbour. But the war in Ukraine changed public attitudes, and joining NATO became an increasingly realistic possibility.

Twenty years ago, joining NATO was unthinkable in Finland. But an unhistoric shift in public opinion is now underway, with a poll published on February 28 showing a majority of the population (53%) in favor of joining NATO – an increase of 25% since then. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

By March 14, a second poll showed support for joining NATO had jumped again – to 62%.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising security concerns have prompted Finnish politicians to contemplate drastic shifts in policy away from the country’s traditional neutrality. In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced on February 28 that Finland would supply Ukraine with weapons to fight Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö called for “sane people” to prevail when it comes to making decisions on NATO membership.

“There is an emotion at the heart of public opinion,” said Maurice Karis, a professor at Sciences Po Strasbourg who specializes in Finnish history. He added that two of Finland’s largest political parties are pro-NATO, namely the Social Democratic Party and the National Coalition.

“The Finnish president wanted to remind people that they should avoid making a rash decision.”

Warnings from Russia For Finland’s 5.5 million residents, this means maintaining calm in the face of escalating threats from Russia.

Kiara Rova, associate professor of war studies at the Swedish Defense University, told FRANCE 24: “Finland and Sweden receive frequent warnings from Russia. In early March, for example, four Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace while the Swedish and Finnish armies were carrying out Maneuvers on the island of Gotland [in the Baltic sea]. “

“No one really believes that an attack is imminent, but it has become very clear that we will need to prepare for that possibility,” she added.

Arguably, the current threat from Russia became apparent in 2014, when its forces entered Ukraine and annexed Crimea. “The movement of Russian forces close to the border with the Baltic states has also played a role in raising concerns that have proven realistic,” Karez said.

As a result, Finland is modernizing its army and getting closer to NATO, even if it is not yet a member.

In 2014, Finland signed a treaty giving NATO forces support and transit through the country in times of crisis. And in 2022, NATO announced that it would include Finland in the alliance to exchange information during the war in Ukraine.

Winter War Memories The fear of a Russian attack in Finland also has its roots in World War II. Finland’s eastern border with Russia is more than 1,300 km long, and the collective memory of the Russian forces that violated it in 1939 is still strong.

During the ensuing Winter War, Finland lost more than 80,000 soldiers in fierce battles with Russian forces.

The fighting helped shape Finnish national identity, despite the country becoming independent in 1917 after more than a century as part of the Russian Empire.

“After independence, there was a terrible civil war,” Karez said. But when the Winter War began, some of these national divisions disappeared. Finns today remember the Winter War as the birth of the Finnish nation.

The war ended with Finland ceding its territory to Russia, but it retained its independence. Since then, Finland has adopted a carefully balanced political stance to avoid antagonizing its neighbour.

In 1948, Finland and Russia signed the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, confirming Finnish neutrality in the coming decades.

“Finland did not become neutral because it lost the war against the Soviet Union in 1944,” Karis said. Finland has always tried to present itself as a neutral country, even between the two world wars. It was clearly a coercive neutrality associated with the presence of a very powerful state on the borders of Finland.”

Pros and Cons: After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Finland shifted its focus towards the West. It formalized its political allegiance by joining the European Union in 1995 but maintained its military neutrality by refusing to join NATO. Neighboring Sweden made the same choice.

Finland’s parliament will now reopen discussions in April on whether to join NATO after submitting a report on risks and benefits. The main advantage is the military protection provided by NATO allies in the event of an attack under Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.

But this may also have drawbacks. Does NATO provide real protection? “It could backfire,” Karez said. Despite the historical tensions, there are also real connections between Russia and Finland, and a large Russian-speaking community lives there.

Compliance with the West may also harm economic relations with Russia, which is an important trading partner and currently supplies more than 97% of all natural gas used in Finland, according to Eurostat.

While no application has been submitted yet, NATO has indicated that it will accept applications from Finland or Sweden to join the alliance.

“Experts said the process can move relatively quickly,” Rafa said. “Sweden and Finland are known to have the necessary military capacity, and there is a high level of interoperability because both countries have already taken part in several joint missions with NATO.”

This article was translated from the original in French.

