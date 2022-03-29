No, the British Defense Secretary is not ready to send nuclear weapons to Ukraine

Russian YouTubers talked to British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace with their explanation, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmeha then released a video on March 17 showing excerpts making it sound as if the British minister would support Ukraine with nuclear weapons. The video spread like wildfire on social media and Russian media. But the edited video is misleading. Indeed, the British minister called for caution in the use of nuclear weapons.

Russian media and various online publications claim that British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is ready to help Ukraine by sending nuclear weapons to it.

To prove this, they cited a video posted on YouTube by Russian users who were able to contact British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace by pretending to be Ukrainian Prime Minister Dennis Shmyal. The video contains excerpts from the recorded video call.

This video has been cropped and edited. If you listen to the full conversation, Ben Wallace makes it clear that he is not willing to send nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

The people behind the Russian YouTube channel Vovan222prank, which has since been taken down, are known for pranking high-ranking officials, especially those critical of the Russian government. They pose as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a video call with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. On March 17, they published excerpts from their call with the minister in a one-and-a-half minute video. Their video garnered more than 290,000 views before it was deleted from YouTube.

In this short video, you can hear YouTubers pretending to be Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal ask Ben Wallace some questions.

One of them said, “We would like to continue the nuclear program in order to protect ourselves from Russia. It is a difficult question, but we think we should start with it.”

Wallace hesitates, then says, “But … I think, more than being neutral, Russia would really hate it.”

But the YouTuber, pretending to be Shmygal, continues to insist.

“For all of these bigger questions, I think these are the ones I should be talking to my prime minister,” Wallace says. “The principle is that we will support Ukraine, as our friend, in your choices.”

Some have interpreted this as Wallace’s overall support.

In an article published on March 21, the state-controlled NTV channel, Komsomolskaya Pravda, a pro-government Russian outlet, wrote that “the British defense minister is ready to help Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons,” and says the minister “did not” rule out the idea of Helping Kyiv obtain nuclear weapons.

The Russian foreign minister also posted a screenshot of the video on Twitter on March 24, writing: “The ease with which London officials agree with the possibility of Ukraine having nuclear weapons is amazing. [sic]. “

The video was also widely shared on social media. T-house, a Chinese state-controlled media outlet, posted the video in a Facebook post on March 22.

The video was also circulated on English and Russian-speaking posts on Twitter.

Video teaser edited by YouTubers in Russia

On March 21, YouTube users in Russia posted a full transcript of the call, which lasted 16’28. They deleted this post and then reposted it on March 24, but it has since been deleted on YouTube.

The full version gives a clearer view of Wallace’s response.

When the Russian YouTuber said, “We would like to continue with the nuclear program in order to protect ourselves from Russia. It is a difficult question but we think to begin with,” Wallace replied, in fact, hesitant: “But… I think, more than being impartial, Russia will really hate it.”

Wallace says at 12’33 when YouTubers keep pressing all these bigger questions. “The principle is that we will support Ukraine, as our friend, in your choices.”

However, YouTubers cut off part of the call, as Wallace makes his position more clear.

At 1539, three minutes after his hesitant response, Wallace said, “When you get a nuclear weapon – or you think you want to explore a nuclear weapon – I think I’d be very careful about all that. I think we’re signatories to the Nuclear Proliferation Act, and it’s not seen that we We do that. This is a completely different issue so I think you have to be very careful with that.”

Screenshot of the full video of the call posted on March 24, in which Ben Wallace's position is clearer. © Vovan222prank

Both Wallace and the Department of Defense took to Twitter in posts on March 23 asking YouTube to remove this “manipulated Russia” video.