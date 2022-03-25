No, this military choir in Russia was not arrested for singing anti-war songs

Online posts claim to show the arrest of Russian military choir members for singing anti-war songs. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin has already cracked down on people spreading “false information” about the war in Ukraine, which has resulted in several people being arrested, this video is not an example of that. In fact, it shows an incident from 2015 when the choir performed a song from a James Bond movie.

The video shows a group of five men in Russian military uniforms singing in a mall. Within seconds, at least five masked men in black, part of SOBR, a unit of the Russian National Guard, violently arrested the singers and drove them from stadiums as a crowd looked on.

“A military band in Russia wanted to sing the song ‘Yes, yes, yes to the sunny world, no, no, no to a nuclear explosion,’” says the Russian-language caption for the video posted on March 12 on Twitter. The video has racked up more than 14,000 Watch The caption refers to the Soviet song “It’s Not Too Late” by Yusuf Kobzon.

However, a search using the keywords “Russian chorus” and “arrest” shows the source of the video, which dates back to 2015.

The video shows the arrest of the military choir in 2015 while they were performing a song from the James Bond movie “Spectre” for unknown reasons.

According to MetroNews, a Russian news website that largely publishes content from official government sources, the accident occurred on November 5, 2015 at the Grand Canyon Mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The military choir was performing the song “Writing on the Wall”.

The reason for the arrest is unknown, commission director Kirill Markov told MetroNews, “During the show, they were arrested by SOBR fighters, taken to the police station, detained and released.” Markov also told MetroNews that “in [his] opinion, there is nothing to worry about.”

The shopping center told the Russian newspaper that the choir’s performance had been agreed upon in advance.

According to Russia Today, in an article dated November 8, 2015, the arrest may have been a marketing ploy on the occasion of the release of the movie “Spectre”. Russia Today published another video of the arrest from another angle.

While this video has been taken out of context, there have been an increasing number of arrests of anti-war activists in Russia since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. At least 14,700 people have been arrested in Russia during anti-war protests since the conflict began on February 24, according to the Russian NGO OVD-Info. Police arrested at least 100 protesters and journalists during a demonstration in Moscow on February 13, according to an AFP correspondent on the ground.

