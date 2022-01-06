North Korea claims the second successful test of “hypersonic” missile

North Korea fired a “hypersonic missile” this week that successfully hit a target, the state-run news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, its second test as the country seeks new military capabilities amid stalled talks on nuclear disarmament.

The launch on Wednesday was the first by North Korea since October and was discovered by several military in the region, which drew criticism from governments in the United States, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea first tested a hypersonic missile in September, joining a military-led race to distribute the advanced weapons system.

Hyper-sound weapons usually fly at targets at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles and can reach more than five times the speed of sound – or about 6,200 km / h (3,850 mph).

Despite their name, analysts say that the main features of hypersonic weapons are not speed – which can sometimes be matched or surpassed by traditional ballistic missile warheads – but their maneuverability.

In Wednesday’s test, the “hypersonic sliding warhead” detached from its rocket booster and maneuvered 120 km (75 miles) sideways before “just hitting” a target 700 km (430 miles) away, the KCNA reported.

The missile demonstrated its ability to combine “multi-step gliding and strong lateral maneuvering,” KCNA said.

The test also confirmed components such as air traffic control and its ability to operate in the winter, the KCNA added.

“The successive successes of the test launches in the hypersonic missile sector are of strategic importance in that they accelerate a task of modernizing the state’s strategic armed force,” the KCNA report states.

Although they have not tested nuclear bombs or long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) since 2017, in recent years North Korea has developed and launched a range of more maneuverable missiles and warheads likely to overcome missile defenses such as those used by South Korea and the United States. has analyst said.

“My impression is that the North Koreans have identified hypersonic gliders as a potentially useful qualitative tool for missile defense,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

New missile

Hypersonic weapons are considered to be the next generation of weapons aimed at depriving opponents of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms.

Last month, the United States completed the construction of a huge $ 1.5 billion long-range radar for a missile defense system for a home country in Alaska that they say can track ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic weapons from countries like North Korea.

Photos of the missile used in Wednesday’s test show what analysts said was a floating ballistic missile with a conically shaped maneuverable Reentry Vehicle (MaRV) that exploded from a launch vehicle with wheels in a cloud of flames and smoke.

It is a different version than the weapon that was tested last year, and was first revealed at a defense exhibition in Pyongyang in October, Panda said.

“They have probably set up at least two separate development programs,” he added. “One of these was the Hwasong-8, which was tested in September. This missile, which shares some features in common with the Hwasong-8, is another.”

In a conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned North Korea’s missile launch and discussed cooperation to achieve complete nuclear disarmament and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the US State Department said in a statement.

“We take all new capabilities seriously, and as we have said, we (North Korea) condemn the continued testing of ballistic missiles, which are destabilizing for the region and for the international community,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said later.

Talks aimed at persuading North Korea to hand over its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenal have stalled since a series of summits between leader Kim Jong Un and then-US President Donald Trump broke down without an agreement.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has said it is open to talking to North Korea, but Pyongyang has said US moves are empty rhetoric without more significant changes to “hostile policies” such as military exercises and sanctions.

The latest test came just hours before South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a railway line he hopes will eventually connect the divided Korean peninsula, casting doubt on his hopes of an eleven-hour diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea before his five-year period ends in May.

“We hope that all sides … speak and act cautiously, continue in the right direction of dialogue and consultation, and work together to advance the political solution of the half-issue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing on Thursday. .

(REUTERS)