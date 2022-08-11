North Korea declares victory over epidemic, saying Covid is a ‘miracle’

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un declared victory within the battle towards the novel coronavirus, state media mentioned Thursday, and ordered the lifting of the utmost anti-epidemic measures imposed in Could.

North Korea has not launched what number of confirmed instances of the virus it has discovered, however since July 29 it has not reported any new suspected instances in what worldwide help teams say are restricted testing capabilities.

Whereas elevating the ceiling on anti-epidemic measures, Kim mentioned North Korea ought to preserve “a robust barrier towards the epidemic and step up anti-epidemic work till the tip of the worldwide well being disaster,” in keeping with a report by the state information company. KCNA.

Analysts mentioned that though the authoritarian north has used the pandemic to tighten social controls, declaring its victory could also be a prelude to restoring commerce hampered by border closures and different restrictions.

Observers additionally mentioned it may pave the way in which for North Korea to conduct a nuclear weapon check for the primary time since 2017.

The Korean Central Information Company, citing one other official, mentioned North Korea’s official dying price of 74 is an “unprecedented miracle” in comparison with different nations.

As a substitute of confirmed instances, North Korea has reported the quantity of people that have developed signs of fever. These every day instances peaked at greater than 392,920 on Could 15, prompting well being specialists to warn of an inevitable disaster.

The World Well being Group has questioned North Korea’s claims, saying final month it believed the state of affairs was getting worse, not higher, amid the absence of unbiased knowledge.

The announcement of Pyongyang’s victory comes though no recognized vaccine program has been launched. As a substitute, the nation says it has relied on lockdowns, native medical remedies, and what Kim calls “the useful Korean socialist system”.

North Korea mentioned it was conducting intensive medical checks nationwide, with every day PCR checks on water collected in border areas among the many measures.

It additionally mentioned it’s growing new strategies to higher detect the virus and its variants, in addition to different infectious illnesses, akin to monkeypox.

He ordered the lifting of most anti-epidemic measures, however mentioned North Korea ought to preserve “a robust barrier towards the epidemic and intensify anti-epidemic work till the tip of the worldwide well being disaster.”

Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, mentioned the North Korean chief himself had signs of fever, blaming leaflets from South Korea for inflicting the outbreak, the Korean Central Information Company reported.

“Though he was critically sick with a excessive temperature, he couldn’t lie down for a second enthusiastic about the individuals he needed to deal with till the tip within the face of the struggle towards the epidemic,” she mentioned in a praising speech. his efforts.

(Reuters)