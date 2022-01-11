North Korea is firing possible ballistic missiles, says the Japanese Coast Guard

North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile on Tuesday, the Japanese Coast Guard said, the second apparent missile launch in less than a week after the withdrawn state leader called on the military to make more military progress.

The South Korean military also confirmed the launch of an “unidentified projectile” without further ado.

Last week, North Korea said it was launching a “hypersonic missile” that successfully hit a target on Wednesday.

The test launches of nuclear-armed North Korea underlined leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s promise to strengthen the military to counter an unstable international situation in the midst of stalled talks with South Korea and the United States.

The latest test came a day after the US delegation to the UN, along with France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom and Albania, issued a joint statement condemning last week’s test.

“These measures increase the risk of miscalculations and escalation and pose a significant threat to regional stability,” said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in a statement on Monday. Such tests not only improve the Nordic region’s capacity, but expand what they can offer illegal weapons customers and resellers around the world, she added.

“(North Korea) is making these military investments at the expense of the well – being of the North Korean people,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield reiterated his call on North Korea to return to talks and abandon its missiles and nuclear weapons.

“Our goal remains the complete, verifiable and irrevocable decommissioning of the Korean Peninsula,” she said.

South Korean military officials on Friday questioned the capabilities of the “hypersonic missile” that North Korea claimed to have fired last week, saying it appeared to represent limited progress with Pyongyang’s existing ballistic missiles.

UN Security Council resolutions ban all ballistic missiles and nuclear tests from North Korea, and have imposed sanctions on the programs.

North Korea has said it is open to talks, but only if the United States and others release “hostile policies” such as sanctions and military exercises.

Few observers expect Kim to ever completely give up his nuclear arsenal. North Korea claims that its missile tests and other military activities are for self-defense and are similar to those regularly carried out by other nations.

(Reuters)