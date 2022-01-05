North Korea launches a suspected ballistic missile off the east coast, Japan says

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, regional authorities reported, underlining leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s pledge to strengthen the military to counter an unstable international situation.

The Japanese Coast Guard, which first reported the launch, said it may be a ballistic missile but left no further details.

“Since last year, North Korea has repeatedly fired missiles, which is very unfortunate,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

South Korea’s joint chief of staff said nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off the east coast, without developing it.

UN Security Council resolutions ban all ballistic missile tests from North Korea and have imposed sanctions on the programs.

In state media summaries of a speech that Kim gave before the New Year, the North Korean leader did not specifically mention missiles or nuclear weapons, but said that the national defense must be strengthened.

North Korea is under international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program, but since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, it has become even more isolated, which has introduced border barriers that have slowed trade to a drop and stifled all personal diplomatic engagement.

It has also maintained a self-imposed moratorium on testing its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or nuclear weapons.

The last tests of ICBMs or a nuclear bomb were in 2017, before Kim launched a diplomatic overture to the United States and South Korea, which have since stalled.

But the country has continued to test-fire new short-range ballistic missiles, including one fired from a submarine in October.

Kim’s recent speech did not mention South Korea’s efforts to resume stalled talks or offers from the United States to talk unconditionally, which cast doubt on South Korean President Moon Jae -‘s efforts to achieve a breakthrough before his term ends in May.

The White House, the Pentagon and the US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At a regular news briefing on Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated the United States’ desire for dialogue with North Korea in order to increase security for the United States and its allies in the region.

He reiterated that Washington had no hostile intentions towards North Korea and was prepared to meet without preconditions.

Price declined to comment on Kim’s slimmer appearance in a photo recently published in North Korean state media and of speculation about his health, saying “we do not want to add to the speculation.”

