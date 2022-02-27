North Korea launches ballistic missile into sea to resume tests

Seoul said North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday, resuming its blitzkrieg test weapons attack after a month of relative calm during the Beijing Winter Olympics, and while the world focused on Ukraine.

Sunday’s launch is Pyongyang’s eighth so far this year, including the test launch of its most powerful missile since high-level negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump broke down in 2017. Diplomacy has since fallen behind.

Despite harsh international sanctions, Pyongyang has doubled down on military development efforts and last month threatened to drop its moratorium on launching long-range and nuclear weapons.

Analysts widely expected Pyongyang would seek to capitalize on US distraction over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday with new tests.

South Korea’s military announced on Sunday that it detected a ballistic missile fired toward the Sea of ​​Japan at 07:52 local time (2252 GMT Saturday) from Pyongyang.

“The latest ballistic missile has a range of about 300 km and a height of about 620 km, and its details are subject to careful analysis by South Korean and US intelligence,” she added. Japan also confirmed the launch.

South Korea’s presidential Blue House expressed “deep concern and deep regret”, and criticized the timing “the world is making efforts to resolve the Ukraine war.”

“With the United States turning its attention to Europe over the Ukraine crisis and the inability of the UN Security Council to act, Pyongyang is seizing the opportunity,” Shin Beom-chul, a researcher at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, told AFP.

He added that North Korea considers this an ideal moment to “continue its development of necessary weapons and strengthen its nuclear arsenal” with the aim of being recognized as a nuclear power.

The recent pause in testing during the Winter Olympics in Beijing was seen as a sign of respect for China’s main diplomatic ally and economic backer.

The latest launch also comes as South Korea prepares to elect its next president on March 9.

Missiles ‘top priority’ Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that “the recent and rapid development of missile-related technology in North Korea cannot be ignored from the perspective of the security of our country and this region.”

Leif Eric Easley, a professor at Ae Woman University in Seoul, said North Korea is suffering economically from severe sanctions due to its weapons programs and a prolonged coronavirus blockade, but continuing with its “ambitious agenda of military modernization” is a top priority.

“The strength and legitimacy of the Kim regime is linked to better missile testing than ever,” he added in emailed comments.

Outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has repeatedly sought peace talks with North Korea during his five-year term, has warned that the situation could easily escalate.

“If North Korea’s series of missile launches go so far as to cancel the suspension of long-range missile tests, the Korean peninsula may immediately return to the crisis state we faced five years ago,” he said in a written interview with the international press. , including AFP, this month.

Under Trump’s successor Joe Biden, the United States has repeatedly announced its willingness to meet with representatives of North Korea, while saying that it will seek denuclearization.

But Pyongyang has so far rejected the offer, accusing Washington of pursuing “hostile” policies.

Domestically, North Korea is preparing to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il-sung in April, which experts say Pyongyang may use to conduct a major weapons test.

Recent satellite images indicate that North Korea may be preparing for a military parade to display its weapons to mark the key anniversary.

“North Korea will be wise about testing an ICBM because it is the last remaining card that can put pressure on the United States,” Park Won-gun, a professor of North Korean studies at Iowa Women’s University, told AFP.

“This card only has meaning when you hold it in your hand.”

