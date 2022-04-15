North Korea-linked hacker behind Axie Infinity crypto theft, says FBI

US authorities mentioned Thursday {that a} North Korean-linked hacker was accountable for the theft of $620 million in cryptocurrency final month focusing on gamers of the favored sport Axie Infinity.

The hack was one of many greatest hacks within the crypto world, elevating enormous questions on safety in an business that solely just lately erupted because of movie star promotions and guarantees of untold fortune.

The theft got here final month from the makers of Axie Infinity, a sport by which gamers can earn cryptocurrency by taking part in or buying and selling their avatars, simply weeks after thieves stole about $320 million in an identical assault.

“Via our investigations, we have been in a position to verify that Lazarus Group and APT38, cyber actors related to (North Korea), are accountable for the theft,” the FBI mentioned in an announcement.

The Lazarus Group gained notoriety in 2014 when it was accused of infiltrating Sony Photos Leisure in retaliation for “The Interview,” a satirical movie that satirized North Korean chief Kim Jong Un.

North Korea’s digital program dates again to no less than the mid-Nineteen Nineties, however has since grown right into a 6,000-strong digital warfare unit, referred to as Bureau 121, that operates from a number of nations together with Belarus, China, India, Malaysia and Russia, accordingly. To a US army report for the yr 2020.

John Bampnik, a menace analyst at digital safety agency Netenrich, mentioned North Korea is “distinctive” in using teams devoted to stealing cryptocurrency.

“Crypto thefts, that are topic to heavy penalties in North Korea, are additionally a nationwide safety curiosity for them,” he mentioned.

Blockchain information platform Chainalysis mentioned in January that NorthKorean hackers stole practically $400 million in cryptocurrency by means of cyber assaults on cryptocurrency retailers final yr.

Within the occasion of the Axie Infinity theft, the attackers exploited weaknesses in a setup put in place by the Vietnam-based firm behind the sport, Sky Mavis.

The corporate needed to remedy an issue: the Ethereum blockchain, the place transactions are recorded within the ethereum cryptocurrency, is comparatively gradual and costly to make use of.

To permit Axie Infinity gamers to shortly purchase and promote, the corporate created an in-game forex and facet chain with a bridge resulting in the primary Ethereum blockchain.

The end result was quicker and cheaper – however finally much less safe.

The assault on its blockchain focused 173,600 ether and $25.5 million in stablecoin, a digital asset pegged to the US greenback.

(AFP)