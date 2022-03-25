North Korea says it has test-fired intercontinental ballistic missiles, and the United States is imposing new sanctions

On Thursday, the United States imposed new sanctions on entities and people in Russia and North Korea, after Pyongyang’s recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to a statement issued by the State Department, the targeted persons and organizations are accused of “transferring sensitive materials to North Korea’s missile program.”

The statement said, using North Korea’s official acronym, Korea.

Soon, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov mocked the new sanctions, saying: “Series sanctions will not achieve their goals.”

Thursday’s launch marked the first time Pyongyang fired the country’s most powerful missile at full range since 2017, and appears to have traveled higher and farther than any previous ICBM that the nuclear-armed country has tested.

North Korea’s state media reported early Friday morning that Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test launch of a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missiles to strengthen his country’s nuclear deterrence against American “imperialists.”

In response, the State Department said that Washington had imposed sanctions on Russian entities named Ardis Group, PFK Profpodshipnik and Russian Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin.

It also imposed sanctions on North Korean citizen Ri Sung-chul and a North Korean entity called the Second Academy of Foreign Affairs Office of Natural Sciences.

The statement did not provide details of the specific allegations against these persons and entities.

Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong late Thursday to confirm Washington’s alliance with Seoul.

The two senior diplomats emphasized that the launch violated numerous UN Security Council resolutions, and “demonstrates the threat that the DPRK’s illicit weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to DPRK’s neighbors and the broader international community,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in reading the call. .

For its part, the Russian embassy accused the United States of seeking to punish officials in Moscow because they adopt a view that “does not agree with Washington’s views.”

“It is clear that the next package of anti-Russian sanctions is aimed at destroying the economy and undermining the internal political situation in our country,” Antonov wrote on the embassy’s Facebook page.

Last week, the US Treasury announced sanctions against two Russian individuals and three entities for their support of North Korea’s weapons program.

