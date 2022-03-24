North Korea tests first ICBM since 2017

Tokyo and Seoul said North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, voicing anger over Pyongyang’s strongest launch since 2017.

South Korea’s military said it fired missiles from land, sea and air in response.

Pyongyang has launched nearly a dozen weapons tests this year in an unprecedented outburst in defiance of UN sanctions.

But long-range nuclear tests like the one on Thursday have been paused since leader Kim Jong Un met then-US President Donald Trump in a doomed diplomatic tour, which collapsed in 2019.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a statement Thursday’s launch was a “violation of the intercontinental ballistic missile suspension that President Kim Jong Un has promised the international community.”

“It poses a serious threat to the Korean peninsula, the region and the international community,” Moon said, adding that it was a “clear violation” of UN Security Council resolutions.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said the missile was launched Thursday afternoon from Sinan – likely the same site where a failed test took place last week – and had a range of 6,200 km (3,850 miles).

The Japanese government said the missile flew for 71 minutes and landed in Japan’s territorial waters.

“This is an unforgivable outrageous act,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in Brussels, where he was due to meet G7 members.

He added that North Korea threatens “the peace and safety of Japan, the region and the international community.”

“This cannot be accepted.”

Nuclear-armed North Korea has long wanted an ICBM that can carry multiple warheads, and the US and South Korea say they are testing the Hwasong-17, an ICBM first revealed in October 2020.

Despite severe international sanctions over its weapons programs, Pyongyang has doubled down on Kim’s efforts to modernize the military, and last week tested what analysts said was likely a Hwasong-17 missile.

This launch ended in failure, and exploded mid-air in the skies above the capital.

“Pyongyang tried to launch an ICBM at Sunan airport last week but failed,” said Jo Myung-hyun, a senior researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

“Therefore, the launch was carried out today to compensate for this failure and because it is obliged to immediately complete the ICBM technology,” he told AFP.

Jo said the moratorium was “virtually canceled” anyway, when North Korea conducted two tests of what it called a “reconnaissance satellite”.

“Also important is whether or not Pyongyang will make the official launch today,” he added.

Key Anniversary Analysts say North Korea is using ostensibly peaceful satellite development as a fig leaf for full-range ICBM development because there is significant overlap in the technology.

The United States and South Korea warned this month that Pyongyang was preparing to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to a full range, after what they described as a series of compelling tests in the form of space launches.

Seoul and Washington said these were likely tests of components for the Hwasong-17 missile.

North Korea will celebrate the 110th birthday of founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, and analysts expect Pyongyang to launch an ICBM or launch a satellite as part of the celebrations.

“Kim Jong Un feels it is very important to demonstrate the competence of his leadership before the 110th anniversary of Kim Il-sung’s birth, especially to his people in North Korea,” said Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute.

North Korea has conducted three ICBM tests, most recently in November 2017, of the Hwasong-15 aircraft – considered powerful enough to reach the continental United States.

“Kim Jong Un wants to establish himself as a leader who has succeeded in developing nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles,” North Korean researcher Ahn Chan-il told AFP.

He said North Korea is also benefiting from Washington’s deteriorating relations with China and Russia, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Perhaps Kim feels that this is the perfect time to develop ICBMs while reminding the world over and over that the North, unlike Ukraine, is a nuclear-armed country.”

South Korea is also going through a presidential transition, with Moon due to hand over power to his successor Yoon Suk Yeol in May, creating confusion in foreign policy, Hong Min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unity, told AFP.

“Everything is very disorganized and everywhere,” he said.

“As for the next administration, it is very likely that they are not ready yet,” he added.

