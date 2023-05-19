North of Burkina Faso plagued by violence: More than 20 dead in village raids

At least 20 people were killed in a series of raids on villages in Burkina Faso’s troubled north, as reported by security sources and local residents to AFP on Friday. The attack took place in Yatenga province, where armed men attacked three villages early on Thursday. A local resident gave a toll of 25 people killed and “many others injured”. The assailants, who came on motorbikes, were chased by soldiers and civilian auxiliaries of the army. The attack was confirmed by a security source who put the death toll at “around twenty”. Burkina Faso has been battling a jihadist insurgency that crossed from Mali in 2015. According to NGOs, the violence has led to over 10,000 deaths- both civilians and military- and displaced an estimated two million people. Earlier this week, 20 civilians were killed in two attacks by suspected jihadists further south in the Centre-Est region.