“Now it belongs to everyone”: Australia buys the copyright to the Aboriginal flag, making it free to fly

The Australian government said on Tuesday that it had acquired the copyright to the Aboriginal flag so that it could be used freely, which resolved a commercial dispute that had prevented sports teams and Aboriginal groups from reproducing the image.

The Aboriginal flag has been recognized as an official flag of Australia since 1995, flown from government buildings and embraced by sports clubs.

Following an agreement negotiated with its creator, domestic artist Harold Thomas, the flag can be used on sports jerseys, sports venues, websites and in works of art without permission or payment of a fee, the government said on the eve of Australia’s National Day.

“I hope this event provides comfort to all Aborigines and Australians in using the flag, unchanged, proudly and without restrictions,” Thomas said of his agreement with the Australian Government.

“I am grateful that my art is appreciated by so many, and that it has come to represent something so powerful to so many.”

Thomas wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday that he first made the black, yellow and red flag to lead a demonstration in 1971, and that it had become a symbol of the unity and pride of the indigenous people.

“The flag represents the timeless history of our country and the time of our people on it,” the artist said in a statement.

The government has paid $ 20 million to Thomas and to extinguish licenses held by a small number of companies that have caused controversy since 2018 by demanding payment for the flag’s reproduction.

A 2020 parliamentary inquiry said the licensee had demanded payment from health organizations and sports clubs, which could lead to communities stopping using the flag to avoid legal action.

Prominent Aboriginal Australians, including former Olympian Nova Peris, led a “Free the Flag” campaign.

Australia’s Indigenous Minister Ken Wyatt said the flag had become a lasting symbol of the Aborigines.

“For the past 50 years, we have made Harold Thomas’ work of art our own – we marched under the Aboriginal flag, stood behind it and flew it high as a pride,” he said in a statement.

“Now that the Commonwealth holds the copyright, it belongs to everyone, and no one can remove it.”

The celebration of Australia Day, marked by a national holiday on January 26, has become controversial as the date is seen by Indigenous Australians as a mark of the invasion of their country by Britain.

It is the date when a British fleet sailed into the port of Sydney in 1788 to start a penal colony, which saw the country as unoccupied despite encountering settlements.

It has been discussed whether to move the national holiday to another date.

( Jowharwith REUTERS, AFP)