Numerous mayors in France feel deserted as they face violent attacks

The mayor of Saint-Brévin in western France has resigned, less than two months after his home was destroyed in an arson attack which he believes was targeted. Yannick Morez cited a “lack of support from the state” among other reasons and plans to leave the town by the end of June. Increasing numbers of mayors in France are suffering attacks amid rising political tensions, according to reports. Prior to the attack, Saint-Brévin, which is home to around 14,000 people, had experienced right-wing demonstrations regarding a plan to move an asylum accommodation centre near to a local primary school.