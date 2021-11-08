Obama criticizes China and Russia for ‘dangerous lack of urgency’ at COP26

Former US President Barack Obama lashed out at those who would engage in politics to avoid acting on climate change, calling Russia and China at the same time as Republican politicians at home.

“It was particularly disheartening to see the leaders of two of the world’s largest issuers, China and Russia, even refused to attend the proceedings” in Glasgow, Obama said.

Their “national plans so far reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency and will to maintain the status quo on the part of those governments, and that is a shame.”

The former Democratic president, speaking on the main stage at the COP26 climate summit, also took aim at national lawmakers from the Republican Party.

Obama said that both he and incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden had been “limited in large part by the fact that one of our two major parties has decided not just to sit on the sidelines, but to express active hostility toward climate science and make the climate change a partisan issue “. . ”

Five years ago the Paris Agreement entered into force. Paris provided an important framework in the fight against climate change, but it was not enough. That is why I will speak in Glasgow on Monday about the road ahead and what young people in particular can do to help. pic.twitter.com/E7P3X6jtny

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 4, 2021

“For those of you listening to me in the US, let me tell you this: It doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat if your Florida home is flooded by rising sea levels, or your crops fail in the Dakotas or at home. California is burning.

“Nature, physics, science, they don’t care about party affiliation,” he said.

(REUTERS)