“OBTF Cascade: Inside the Military Unit Allowing Russian Elite to Engage in Mock Warfare in Ukraine”

Welcome to OBTF Cascade, a Russian military unit that allows career politicians and their military-aged sons to play war in Ukraine. The unit boasts about being composed of troops with “fiery hearts” and “nerves of steel,” but it has never been within 50 miles of combat, according to Jeff Hawn, an expert on the Russian military. Cascade is a secretive reconnaissance group founded in response to President Putin’s decision to declare a “partial mobilisation.” The Kremlin created the group to show that no one, not even the country’s politicians, could be exempt from military duty. Critics view the unit as a “cronies detachment” designed for photo ops serving Kremlin propaganda purposes. While politicians and their children participate for less than a month and then go home, Russian soldiers are dying in actual combat. However, joining a unit like Cascade and earning the title of “veteran” has become a career booster for politicians, according to Russian journalist Andrey Pertsev. Putin speaks often of the valor of those fighting in the war.