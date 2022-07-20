Ocasio-Cortez is amongst 17 members of Congress arrested in protest towards abortion rights

No less than 17 Democratic lawmakers, together with outstanding progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, had been arrested throughout an abortion rights protest outdoors the Supreme Courtroom in Washington on Tuesday, police stated.

The US Capitol Police stated on Twitter that protesters blocked visitors on a close-by street and got three warnings earlier than officers made the arrests.

“We’ve arrested 35 individuals on prices of crowding, obstructing or accommodating,” the police stated. “The arrest determine contains 17 members of Congress,” he added.

The small demonstration got here three weeks after a controversial Supreme Courtroom ruling overturned the landmark 1973 choice in Roe v. Wade, which had assured ladies’s entry to abortion.

“At the moment I used to be arrested whereas collaborating in an act of civil disobedience with fellow members of Congress outdoors the Supreme Courtroom,” Omar, the Minnesota state consultant, stated on Twitter.

“I’ll proceed to do the whole lot in my energy to lift the alarm concerning the abuse of our reproductive rights!” I tweeted.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York was additionally arrested, and issued an announcement saying, “There is no such thing as a democracy if ladies don’t management their our bodies and selections about their well being, together with reproductive care.”

He added that “the Republican Social gathering and the right-wing extremists behind this choice aren’t pro-life, however pro-life management over the our bodies of ladies, ladies, and anybody who can get pregnant.”

Footage from the protest confirmed Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and others being led away, not handcuffed and waving to their supporters.

(AFP)