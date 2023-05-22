Official start of Sudan ceasefire marked by reported clashes and air strikes.

Combat and air strikes were reported in north Khartoum and the east of the capital shortly after a ceasefire, brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US, should have taken effect on Monday, according to witnesses and AFP. The ceasefire, which is set to last for one week between Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, officially began at 9:45 pm (19:45 GMT) on Monday. Multiple truces have been announced and breached in the past five weeks of fighting, but the US and Saudi Arabia have stated that this one has been “signed by the parties” and will be supported by a “ceasefire monitoring mechanism”. However, there were no visible signs on the ground that the fighters intended to honour the truce, as battles continued on Monday. (AFP)