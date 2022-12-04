Olivier Giroud turned the all-time high scorer for the French nationwide group, with 52 objectives

Olivier Giroud turned France’s all-time main scorer on Sunday with 52 objectives, surpassing the mark he shared with Thierry Henry after their World Cup defeats towards Poland.

Giroud, 36, gave France a 1-0 lead earlier than the top of the primary half within the spherical of 16 match at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, in his 117th look together with his nation.

It was the AC Milan ahead’s third purpose of the match, following his brace towards Australia in France’s opening match.

(AFP)