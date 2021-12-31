Omicron is now the dominant variant in France

Omicron has become the main coronavirus strain in France, where the number of new infections has exceeded 200,000 for two days in a row.

The Public Health agency said in its latest weekly survey released Thursday that “62.4 percent of tests showed a profile compatible with the Omicron variant” at the beginning of the week compared to 15 percent the week before. .

The advancement of the Omicron variant was expected because it is highly contagious and has become dominant in other European countries, including Britain and Portugal.

The strain has contributed to the current outbreak of cases, which exceeded 200,000 in the 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday for the second day in a row.

At the beginning of December there were fewer than 50,000 cases a day. In early November, daily data passed the 10,000 threshold for the first time since mid-September.

French hospitals are now treating 18,321 Covid-19 patients, including 1,922 new admissions between Wednesday and Thursday, with more than 3,500 people in intensive care.

Faced with the wave of infections, the government announced on Monday new restrictions for people to work from home and imposed limits on the number of people attending public events. However, the schools are scheduled to reopen as scheduled on the Monday after the break.

The use of outdoor masks is again mandatory in Paris for everyone over 11 years from Friday.

The virus has claimed 123,552 lives in France since it was detected in China in late 2019.

