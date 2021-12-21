Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 in the US, according to the CDC

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the leading coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for 73.2 percent of new cases over the past week for which data is available, health authorities reported Monday.

The increase is alarming public health officials, who fear an explosion of infections after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The new Omicron variant of the fast-spreading coronavirus has become dominant in the United States at lightning speed. The variant now accounts for 73% of coronavirus infections in the US According to sequencing data for the week ending December 18, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

With the new variant in circulation, COVID-19 cases are now doubling by one and a half days to three in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

Lines for COVID-19 tests surrounded the block in New York, Washington, DC and other US cities over the weekend as people clamored to find out if they were infected before celebrating the holidays with the family.

“I just want to make sure before I see my wife’s 70-year-old mom that I’m negative,” David Jochnowitz said while waiting for a test in Washington.

With infections rising rapidly, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday reinstated an inner mask mandate until the end of January and required government workers to get vaccinated, including a booster shot.

“I think we are all tired,” Bowser told reporters. “I am tired too, but we have to respond to what is happening in our city and what is happening in our nation.”

In New York City, COVID-19 cases increased 60% in the week ending Sunday as the Omicron variant spread rapidly across the northeastern US. New York has set records for most cases. new reported in a single day since the pandemic began for three consecutive days.

“It’s a predictor of what the rest of the country will see soon and the minimum, given that New York is highly vaccinated, of what other parts of the country will experience in under-vaccinated cities and states,” said Georges Benjamin, CEO. for the American Public Health Association.

Many Broadway productions canceled performances due to the cast and crew becoming infected. The popular production of “Hamilton” on Monday extended cancellations until after Christmas due to groundbreaking COVID-19 infections.

Serious infections are increasing among the 61% of the nation’s fully vaccinated population, including the 30% who have received booster shots.

Omicron appears to be causing milder symptoms in vaccinated populations, and health experts remain optimistic that this wave may not cause the same spikes in hospitalizations and deaths as previous increases.

‘Just stay home’

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said Monday that while new cases of COVID-19 have “increased dramatically,” hospitalizations have not increased at the same rate. He credited vaccines and booster shots, which help prevent serious diseases, and urged that more were needed to build a “boardwalk” against the variant.

The spread of Omicron prompted Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, on Monday to require that all students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 booster shot by the upcoming spring semester.

Nationwide, cases rose 9% last week but have risen 57% since early December, according to a Reuters tally. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients are up 26% this month, and hospitals in some areas are already affected by the Delta variant.

While cases were up in the northeastern US, hospitals in the Midwest were still grappling with an increase in patients from a delta wave this fall. Michigan, Indiana and Ohio have the nation’s most hospitalized COVID patients per 100,000 residents, according to a Reuters tally.

In New York City, the daily testing rate averaged 130,000 a day, Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters Monday, more than double three weeks ago.

With demand for testing exceeding capacity, de Blasio and the White House confirmed that they were discussing how to increase the availability of testing and provide other resources the city needs to deal with the rise in COVID-19.

President Joe Biden will deliver an important speech on how to deal with the Omicron variant on Tuesday, the White House said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she was stepping up the state’s testing program, with 1 million kits arriving this week and the same number in each of the next two weeks.

“More and more people are going to test positive for this,” he said. For those who do, he recommended, “Stay home, don’t go out.” Do not go to work. Don’t go see your family. “

The arrival of Omicron is a headwind for an economic revival in New York that is already lagging behind the rest of the country, especially when it comes to employment.

The pandemic dealt an even bigger body blow to the city than to the country due to the huge role played by tourism, leisure and hospitality, which suffered the worst under closed closures and travel restrictions.

New York’s unemployment rate surpassed 20% in the spring of 2020, more than 5 percentage points above the US average, and it is still 9%, more than double the national rate.

(REUTERS)