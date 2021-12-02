Omicron variant fuels on the rise in COVID cases in South Africa

South Africa’s president warns of “health apartheid”, once again criticizing travel bans. This as Omicron becomes the dominant strain of COVID in the country. In Cameroon, we meet with survivors of sexual violence from English-speaking regions. Rape and abuse are used as weapons of war in the country. Finally, our reporters are in the Gambia before the presidential elections on Saturday. We bring you a report on the voters who hope to participate in the democratic transition of the country.