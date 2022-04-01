On the ground: Residents of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv caught in the line of fire

Russian forces continue to bombard presidential districts in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, on a daily basis. This reduced much of the city to a wasteland and almost all the inhabitants fled, and Catherine Norris Trent of France 24 went to meet some of them.

Ludmilla, 75, is one of five people who stayed in the building she’s staying in on the outskirts of Ukraine’s second largest city.

Russian artillery bombarding the outskirts of Kharkov day and night. Lyudmila, whose building was hit in a raid on March 23, became emotional as she described the bombing.

“It’s very scary,” she said. “Last night was terrifying and the whole day was also today.”

Another family fled the bombing in search of safety elsewhere, but still brought food to the townspeople in solidarity.

“We go back every day to see our neighbors,” Ariel said. “But we always go home before evening. We just get them supplies and then come back.”

Click the player above to see the full report.