Once a trusted western ally, Ethiopia becomes a strategic headache

As the battle continues between the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the rebels in the Tigray region, tensions between Washington and its former Ethiopian ally are mounting. The Biden administration is now considering imposing sanctions against Addis Ababa, once considered a strategic and trusted partner in an unstable East Africa.

The situation in Ethiopia continues to deteriorate amid ongoing fighting between pro-government forces and Tigrayan rebels. As Tigrayan forces took advantage in recent weeks and are now closing in on the capital, the federal government has launched a campaign against any international organization still active in the country, including the United Nations, accusing it of collaborating with the enemy. The government ordered the expulsion of seven UN agency officials accused of “interference” on September 30.

The UN announced on Wednesday that 72 of its World Food Program (WFP) drivers were being held in a northern city on the only highway leading to Tigray, which faces a serious threat of famine. The day before (November 9), at least 16 Ethiopian UN employees were arrested in the capital Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has stepped up its crackdown while the neutral United States has been leading diplomatic efforts for several months to end the civil conflict.

But now Washington is considering imposing new sanctions on Addis Ababa in the coming days or weeks, according to a senior State Department official. “We can use them quite quickly,” the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We will see in the next few days how things develop.”

Ethiopia considers such measures to be a betrayal of one of its closest allies.

Washington moved from words to action on Friday by imposing sanctions on the Eritrean military and other Eritrea-based individuals and entities for their role in the neighboring conflict in northern Ethiopia.

“Eritrean forces have operated in Ethiopia during the conflict and have been responsible for massacres, looting and sexual assaults,” said a statement from the Treasury Department.

Both Asmara and Addis Ababa have denounced the measure. “The real target of the toughest sanctions and actions by the US government and the international community at large should be directed towards the TPLF,” the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the rebel group of the Front of Liberation of the People of Tigray.

‘Reevaluation of relationships’

Earlier this month, United States President Joe Biden announced Ethiopia’s exclusion from the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) effective January 1, 2022. The measure was released for two weeks. after Biden signed an executive order paving the way for sanctions, including asset seizures. and suspend the financial transactions of the parties involved in the conflict.

“We are not imposing sanctions at this time on elements aligned with the Ethiopian government and the TPLF,” the main rebel movement, “to allow time and space to see if these talks can move forward,” said the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in a statement Friday. He warned that the United States would not hesitate to target both cities with future measures if diplomacy fails.

For Biden, the situation in northern Ethiopia “constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” he wrote in an executive order on September 17.

Bilateral tensions have been mounting since May, when Washington introduced visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials accused of “failing to take significant steps to end hostilities.” The Ethiopian government issued a warning at the time, saying it would “be forced to reevaluate its relations with the United States, which could have implications beyond our bilateral relationship.”

Although the Biden administration wants to increase pressure on Ethiopian leaders, it took seven months to implement these first concrete measures.

“The United States has an interest in maintaining good relations with Ethiopia. They benefit from a trusted and key regional partner in an area dominated by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which Washington suspects,” said Gérard Prunier, a historian specializing in the Horn of Africa.

Washington has long viewed Ethiopia as an important ally in the international fight against terrorism, particularly because of its proximity to Somalia, where the Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group Al Shabaab is based. Addis Ababa has also actively participated in UN missions providing large contingents of troops. The United States, on the other hand, is the largest donor of humanitarian aid to the country, with an estimated $ 1 billion a year donated through UN agencies.

A western disappointment

The international community was slow to react to the Tigray conflict, in part because of its faith in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won a Nobel Prize for his role in ending the 1998-2000 war with Eritrea. After becoming the leader of a country caught in a political crisis and plagued by ethnic conflict in April 2018, the new prime minister implemented reforms to bring Ethiopia closer to its neighbor and regional rival Eritrea, ending a bitter war that killed to tens of thousands of people. from the people. The war officially lasted until a July 2018 peace agreement.

The peace agreement earned Ahmed the Nobel Prize in October 2019.

Africa’s youngest head of government became a symbol on the continent and was soon courted by western capitals. In March 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Ahmed’s modern reforms and courage and signed a bilateral defense agreement. The agreement was suspended in August 2021 when the conflict in Tigray escalated.

“The United States praised the coming to power of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. It is true that the evolution of the situation puts them at odds, and not only with Washington. Many people believed in him,” Prunier said of Ahmed.

“No one could have imagined that this political newcomer, who promised openness and modernity, would suddenly launch a war to assimilate Tigray (which was officially a semi-autonomous region) that is totally incompatible with the reality of Ethiopian diversity.”

Association ‘unsustainable’

As Ethiopia marked the first anniversary of the conflict in Tigray in early November, US Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, posted a lengthy article on the State Department website saying that “The United States and others cannot continue doing business. ” as usual, “relations with the Government of Ethiopia”.

“The extraordinary partnership we have enjoyed is not sustainable as the military conflict continues to expand,” he wrote, condemning the recurrent blockade of humanitarian aid to Tigray, threatened by famine, and expressing outrage at the expulsion of “key UN officials. “. Feltman strongly denounced the move, noting that there were “more UN humanitarian personnel expelled in a single day by the Ethiopian government than the Bashar al-Assad regime has expelled in 10 years of war in Syria.”

“The United States has been very patient. That said, their expectations of Ethiopia are modest, because it is far from being a priority for them in the same way that China or Iran are,” Prunier said. “But [the United States] He no longer has any confidence in Abiy Ahmed, and I hope to find at least one functional ally. By imposing sanctions against the government, at a time when it appears to be losing the battle, they are planning the aftermath, ”he observed.

