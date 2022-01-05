One in 15 people was infected with Covid-19 in England

The UK reported on Wednesday the record prevalence of COVID-19 for the last week of 2021, with one in 15 people in England infected, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said cases were rising at the fastest rate ever.

The growing number of cases has put enormous strain on public services such as hospitals, which are facing staff shortages and growing admissions.

Johnson has opposed the imposition of strict lock-in measures in England. Instead, he has bet that a vaccine boost and caution among the population will be enough to limit the latest wave of infections, despite the arrival of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

More than 220,000 cases of covid-19 were registered in one day in the last week, and the provision of services and test capacity is increasingly under pressure.

“We are experiencing the fastest growth of covid cases we have ever known,” Johnson told lawmakers

“And potentially the largest, the number of cases is now rising rapidly among the elderly and more vulnerable, including a doubling each week among those over 60, with the obvious risk that this will continue to increase the pressure on our NHS (healthcare).”

In England, the estimated prevalence of covid-19 was one in 15 for the week ending December 31 – over 6% of the population and up from an estimate of one in 25 for the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said.

ONS figures also showed record prevalence in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, whose governments follow their own policy to combat the pandemic and generally have stricter measures. Scotland and Wales showed a prevalence of one in 20 and Northern Ireland one in 25.

In total, an estimated 3.75 million people were infected across the UK. The death toll from the pandemic is almost 150,000 people.

One in ten in London

The Omicron variant has had the biggest impact in London, where one in 10 people tested positive.

However, Johnson reiterated that England could ride out the increase in COVID-19 infections without shutting down the economy, thanks to vaccinations and evidence that Omicron is milder than previous variants, although there are significant disruptions to staff absenteeism when people isolate themselves.

“This government does not believe we need to shut down our country again. Instead, we are taking a balanced approach and using the protection of boosters and Plan B measures to reduce the spread of the virus, while taking action to strengthen our NHS,” Johnson said. .

The UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday that people without COVID-19 symptoms who test positive for a rapid lateral flow test in England will not have to confirm the result with a PCR test that must go to the lab for processing, a move designed to relieve the pressure on the test system.

Johnson also said that test requirements for travelers would be relaxed from Friday, including scrapping tests before departure.

(REUTERS)