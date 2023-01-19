One lifeless and dozens injured in a stampede earlier than the Gulf Cup closing, in keeping with medics

One particular person was killed and dozens injured in a stampede exterior a stadium in southern Iraq on Thursday, the official Iraqi Information Company reported.

The deadly accident occurred as spectators gathered for the ultimate match of the primary worldwide soccer event to be held within the nation in 4 a long time. The Iraqi Information Company mentioned about 60 individuals wounded exterior the Basra Worldwide Stadium have been in essential situation.

The ultimate match within the Arabian Gulf Cup, which incorporates eight groups, is scheduled to be held later at present, Thursday, between Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman.

The event witnessed a number of incidents, together with chaos within the VIP part, throughout which a Kuwaiti prince was unable to attend the opening match earlier this month.

The event kicked off on January 6, with groups from the six Gulf Cooperation Council international locations – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – taking part in addition to Yemen and Iraq. It’s the first time since 1979 that Iraq will host the event.

(AFP)