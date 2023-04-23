WORLD NEWS

Ongoing Fighting in Sudan Forces US and France to Evacuate Embassy Personnel

By hanad

US troops have used helicopters to evacuate embassy staff from Khartoum, Sudan’s war-torn capital, as deadly fighting between rival generals continues. President Joe Biden has condemned the violence and called for an immediate ceasefire. France has also launched evacuation operations for its citizens in the country. Over 400 people have been killed in the fighting, with thousands more injured. Other foreign countries are also preparing to evacuate their nationals, with South Korea, Japan, and the European Union all considering moves to evacuate thousands of people. The conflict has left many civilians sheltering inside their homes, with power and water supplies dwindling. The situation is further complicated by a “near-total collapse of internet connectivity” across the country.

