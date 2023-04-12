Operation Almahaou: A closer look at Niger-France military collaboration

In late 2022, the military of Niger expressed great satisfaction with its cooperation with France in their fight against terrorism, unlike Mali and Burkina Faso – the other two countries in the tri-border area of the Sahel which is considered the most dangerous. Only Niger has shown willingness to have French military presence on their soil in the form of Operation Almahaou. Our correspondent Harold Girard was given the rare opportunity to capture footage of the military maneuvers in the Tillabéri region in western Niger.