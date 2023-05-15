WORLD NEWS

Opposition leader Ghannouchi sentenced to one year in prison in Tunisia.

By hanad

A Tunisian court has sentenced Rached Ghannouchi, a primary opponent of Tunisian President Kais Saied, to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges, according to local media reports. Ghannouchi, a former parliament speaker at the age of 81, was arrested last month for various allegations, which Human Rights Watch has described as a move “to neutralise the country’s largest political party”. He appeared in court at the end of February on terror-related charges after being accused of calling police officers “tyrants”. Ghannouchi is among over 20 of Saied’s political opponents and personalities, including former ministers and business figures, who have been arrested since February.

