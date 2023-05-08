Opposition leader in Senegal receives six-month suspended sentence from court

Ousmane Sonko, a Senegalese opposition figure, has been given a six-month suspended sentence by a court in an appeal of a defamation case that may harm his presidential candidacy next year. Sonko came in third in the 2019 presidential election and plans to run again in 2024, but two court cases may put his candidacy in jeopardy.

In March of this year, he was sentenced in a separate defamation case to a heavy fine and a two-month suspended sentence for defaming Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang. However, on Monday, the Dakar appeals court increased the suspension to six months, potentially rendering Sonko ineligible for public office. Baboucar Cisse, Niang’s lawyer, announced that if the sentence is validated following a six-day appeals window, Sonko will be disqualified from running in the next presidential election and will have to pay a 200 million CFA Franc (approximately $330,000) penalty.

Sonko did not attend Monday’s hearings and previously warned that he will no longer respond to court summons unless his safety is ensured. An AFP reporter noted that he was absent from the appeal hearing as well. Ibrahima Bakhoum, the prosecutor general, called for Sonko’s two-year imprisonment when the appeal was launched.

The Senegalese opposition leader is also facing a trial later this month connected to allegations of “rape and death threats” made by an employee of a beauty salon that he had visited for a massage. Sonko has denied the charges and alleged that President Macky Sall is involved in a conspiracy to ruin his candidacy in 2024.

Moreover, Sonko’s encounters with the legal system typically result in tension and traffic jams on the streets of Dakar, as he typically travels to court with a procession of supporters. The case against Sonko in 2021 prompted riots that killed at least 12 people in the politically stable West African country.